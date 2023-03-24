Arco Platform Limited, or Arco (Nasdaq: ARCE), today announced it will report fourth quarter and fiscal year 2022 results for the period ended December 31st, 2022, after the market closes on Thursday, March 30th, 2023.

The Company will host a corresponding conference call and webcast at 5 p.m. Eastern Time on that day.

Investors may listen to the conference call by dialing +1 (412) 717-9627, +1 (844) 204-8942 or +55 (11) 4090-1621. For enhanced audio connection investors may connect through Web+Phone (access code: 7636515#). An audio replay of the call will be available through April 5th, 2023, by dialing +55 (11) 4118-5151 and entering access code 219191#. A live and archived Webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https%3A%2F%2Finvestor.arcoplatform.com%2F.

About Arco Platform Limited (Nasdaq: ARCE)

Arco has empowered hundreds of thousands of students to rewrite their futures through education. Our data-driven learning methodology, proprietary adaptable curriculum, interactive hybrid content, and high-quality pedagogical services allow students to personalize their learning experience while enabling schools to thrive.

