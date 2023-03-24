MONTREAL, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) (“GURU” or the “Company”), Canada’s leading organic energy drink brand, announces that the nominees listed in its management information circular dated January 25, 2023, were elected as directors of the Company at the annual and special meeting of shareholders held earlier today. The elected directors are Joseph Zakher, Carl Goyette, Eric Graveline, Philippe Meunier and Alain Miquelon.



Furthermore, the shareholders approved the appointment of KPMG LLP as the Company's external auditors, as well as the resolution regarding unallocated awards under the Company's Omnibus Incentive Plan.

About GURU

GURU Organic Energy Corp. (TSX: GURU) is a dynamic, fast-growing beverage company launched in 1999, when it pioneered the world’s first natural, plant-based energy drink. The Company markets organic energy drinks in Canada and the United States through an estimated distribution network of over 25,000 points of sale, and through guruenergy.com and Amazon. GURU has built an inspiring brand with a clean list of organic plant-based ingredients. Its drinks offer consumers good energy that never comes at the expense of their health. The Company is committed to achieving its mission of cleaning the energy drink industry in Canada and the United States. For more information, go to www.guruenergy.com or follow us @guruenergydrink on Instagram and @guruenergy on Facebook.

