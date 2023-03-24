Encore Wire Unveils ESG Strategy in Inaugural ESG Report

10 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Encore Wire Corporation (NASDAQ Global Select: WIRE) announced today the publication of the Company’s first Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Report. This comprehensive report outlines the Company’s approach to integrating ESG management into our corporate strategy and highlights our sustainability achievements to date.

Daniel L. Jones, Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer of Encore Wire Corporation, said, “Sustainability is a vital part of Encore Wire’s rich history and long-term commitment to our community. Our ESG initiatives over the past decade have allowed us to produce and deliver innovative, high-quality products to our customers. The results of our initiatives have demonstrated that responsible and sustainable performance are fundamental to the future health of our company. The strategies detailed in the 2022 ESG Report have formalized our commitment to sustainability. We look forward to continuing to improve our position as a sustainable and responsible company in our industry.”

Encore Wire’s 2022 ESG Report includes the following key features:

  • The Company’s commitment to manage ESG risks and opportunities effectively.
  • The first-ever Materiality Assessment to identify and prioritize material ESG topics based on the Global Reporting Initiative’s methodology.
  • A detailed description of the Company’s ESG Strategy and Governance Framework, including the current key focus areas: Energy and Greenhouse Gas Emissions, Waste Management and Recycling, Water Management, Employee Wellness and Satisfaction, and Sustainability Governance.
  • Goals, objectives, and work plans for measuring progress for each focus area.
  • 2022 metrics for priority material topics.
  • Achievements to date on ESG initiatives.
  • Disclosure of relevant ESG metrics under the Sustainability Accounting Standards Board’s framework.

To find out more and download the Encore Wire 2022 ESG report, please visit: Environmental%2C+Social+and+Governance+%28ESG%29+%7C+Encore+Wire+Corporation.

Encore Wire Corporation is a leading manufacturer of a broad range of copper and aluminum electrical wire and cables, supplying power generation and distribution solutions to meet our customers’ needs today and in the future. The Company focuses on maintaining a low-cost of production while providing exceptional customer service, quickly shipping complete orders coast-to-coast. Our products are proudly made in America at our vertically integrated, single-site Texas campus.

