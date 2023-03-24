Clearwater Paper Corporation (NYSE: CLW) today announced the planned departure of Michael Murphy as senior vice president and chief financial officer. Mr. Murphy will continue to serve as the chief financial officer and assist the company in the transition through the second quarter of this year.

“We thank Mike for his many contributions to Clearwater Paper, particularly in helping us strengthen our financial position and helping guide us through the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic. I am grateful for his three years with us and appreciate his support during this transition. We wish him well in his future endeavors,” said Arsen Kitch, president and chief executive officer.

Mr. Murphy commented, “I am honored to have had the opportunity to work with this team and believe that the company is well positioned for continued success.”

