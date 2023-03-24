FLINT announces Management Changes

10 hours ago
CALGARY, Alberta, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FLINT Corp. ("FLINT" or the "Company") announces that Randy Watt, Chief Financial Officer, has retired from FLINT effective March 31, 2023. Mr. Watt joined FLINT in November 2018 and provided financial leadership through the Covid-19 pandemic and subsequent market recovery and the implementation of a new enterprise resource planning system. “On behalf of FLINT, we would like to thank Randy for his years of service with the company and wish him well in his future endeavours”, said Barry Card, Chief Executive Officer.

The Company has engaged an executive search firm to identify and evaluate both internal and external candidates for the role. Murray Desrosiers, currently Senior Vice President, Legal and Corporate Development, has been named as Interim Chief Financial Officer.

The Company is pleased to announce that James Healey has been appointed Vice President, Finance and Corporate Controlling effective March 1, 2023. Mr. Healey has over fifteen years of financial reporting, corporate accounting and business processes and controls experience, most recently at Cenovus Energy, where he led the corporate reporting team through the integration with Husky Energy, and at Husky Energy, where he served as Corporate Controller. Mr. Healey is a Chartered Professional Accountant and holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from the University of Calgary.

About FLINT

With a legacy of excellence and experience stretching back more than 100 years, FLINT provides solutions to Industrial markets including: Energy, Petrochemical, Mining, Power, Agriculture, Forestry, Infrastructure and Water Treatment. With offices strategically located across Canada and a dedicated workforce, we provide maintenance, construction, wear technology and environmental services that keep our clients moving forward. For more information about FLINT, please visit www.flintcorp.com or contact:

Barry Card
Chief Executive Officer
FLINT Corp.
(587) 318-0997
[email protected]		Murray Desrosiers
Interim Chief Financial Officer
FLINT Corp.
(587) 318-0997
[email protected]

WRITTEN BY

