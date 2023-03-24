The+Law+Offices+of+Frank+R.+Cruz announces an investigation of Allbirds, Inc. (“Allbirds” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: BIRD) on behalf of investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

In November of 2021, Allbirds conducted its initial public offering, issuing more than 20 million shares at $15.00 per share.

On March 9, 2023, after trading hours, Allbirds announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Mike Bufano, was stepping down. The Company also announced a fourth quarter 2022 net loss of $24.9 million and that the Company had a “strategic transformation plan to reignite growth, improve costs and capital efficiency, and drive profitability.”

On this news, Allbirds’ stock price fell $1.11, or 47%, to close at $1.25 per share on March 10, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

