NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 16, 2023 / CNH Industrial (

NYSE:CNHI, Financial) has purchased Augmenta to accelerate the growth of their innovative Sense & Act technology. Augmenta was a previous CNH Industrial Ventures investment and a strategic partner for CNH Industrial.

"Our work with Augmenta has brought increasing benefits to our customers' operations. What began as a minority investment in their potential, now culminates in us adding this proven tech excellence directly to our sprayer offering," said Derek Neilson, President Agriculture at CNH Industrial. "This is an important development for our Agriculture business that will further support our dealers by differentiating our equipment through value-added technology."

"Augmenta's technology will expedite development of our broader ‘Sense & Act' capabilities to create value for our customers," said Parag Garg, Chief Digital Product Officer. Sense & Act tasks are based on sensor-detected data during the spraying process, wherein protection solutions are applied to crops both before and after harvest. This technology gives machines selective spraying capabilities which precisely directs and regulates spray volume.

Augmenta's work in this area includes the development of a multispectral camera and software that monitors a machine's operating environment and acts directly via the machine. This increases yield for our customers, boosts sustainability by eliminating unnecessary chemical and fertilizer usage, and most importantly reduces application time, effort and input costs. Savings in herbicide, fungicide, plant growth regulators and fertilizer represent the largest value pool for this technology.

Augmenta will operate within our Raven brand, as a subset of our precision technology portfolio. It will maintain its existing employees and offices in Greece and the USA.

Click here to read the full Press Release.

2f335139-9eea-4649-8b06-5881ca893ec1.jpg

Photo Caption: CNH Industrial acquires machine vision company Augmenta

