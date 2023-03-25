TECO 2030 Unlocks NOK 50 Million Grant From Innovation Norway

Author's Avatar
19 hours ago
Article's Main Image

LYSAKER, NORWAY / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / TECO 2030 (OSE:TECO)(

OTCQX:TECFF, Financial)(ISIN:NO0010887516) unlocks the NOK 50 million granted by Innovation Norway, the grant was given to TECO 2030 in October 2021. TECO 2030 had a prerequisite to release the funds, and this prerequisite has now been achieved.image.jpeg

Innovation Norway, the Norwegian Government's key instrument for supporting innovation and development of Norwegian enterprises and industry has granted TECO 2030 ASA NOK 50 million in development support. The grant is provided in the "environmental technology" category and relates to Innovation Norway's task of stimulating research and development projects, domestic value generation and creation of responsible businesses.

TECO 2030 was granted the second largest "single project" grant allocation in 2021 and is intended to boost the deployment of TECO 2030's PEM fuel cell technology in applications for the shipping and heavy-duty industry.

"We are moving ahead with full speed to deliver heavy-duty and marine PEM fuel cells to various energy intensive industries. The grant from Innovation Norway will allow us to accelerate the development and deployment of our fuel cells and the industrialization of the production facility in Narvik" says Tore Enger, Group CEO of TECO 2030. "The support from Innovation Norway will increase green technology knowledge and economic growth in a region which aims to become a hub for Green Industry in Norway" Enger adds.

"The company is working on one of the world's largest and most ambitious ventures on hydrogen fuel cells. This is an important investment both for national strategy and regional development. The technology can help to reduce emissions from the maritime sector and at the same time provide more jobs that require higher education in this region. Innovation Norway's role is to reduce risk in the development phase and the company has already achieved several important financial and technological milestones," says Monica Ahyee, Regional Director, Innovation Norway Nordland.

Contact:

Tore Enger, Group CEO, TECO 2030, +47 920 83 800, [email protected]

About TECO 2030

Europe's first Giga production facility of hydrogen PEM fuel cell stacks and modules in Narvik, Norway. The production capacity will be built up through 2023 and early 2024, targeting an output capacity of 120 MW of fuel cells in 2024, 400 MW in 2025 and 1.6 GW in 2030.

TECO 2030 is a Norwegian based clean tech company developing zero-emission technology for the maritime and heavy industry. We are developing PEM hydrogen fuel cell stacks and PEM hydrogen fuel cell modules, that enable ships and other heavy-duty applications to become emissions-free. The company is listed on Euronext Growth on Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker TECO and in New York, OTCQX under the ticker TECFF. TECO2030 is a spinoff from TECO Maritime Group, a group that has provided technology and services to the global shipping industry since 1994. For more information, please visit www.teco2030.no.

SOURCE: TECO 2030 ASA



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744289/TECO-2030-Unlocks-NOK-50-Million-Grant-From-Innovation-Norway

img.ashx?id=744289

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.