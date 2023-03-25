IRLAB to Hold Four Presentations at Scientific Congress AD/PD(TM) 2023

GOTHENBURG, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / IRLAB Therapeutics (STO:IRLAB-A)(

FRA:6IRA, Financial) IRLAB Therapeutics AB (Nasdaq Stockholm:IRLAB A), a company discovering and developing novel treatments for Parkinson's disease, today announced that it will present new data in an oral presentation and hold three poster presentations at the International Conference on Alzheimer's and Parkinson's Diseases and related neurological disorders, AD/PD ™ 2023, held on March 28- April 1, 2023, in Gothenburg, Sweden.

One abstract has been selected to be presented as an oral presentation during the session Symposium: Exploring new targets in AD, PD and LBD:

Abstract 735
Title:IRL942 - A NOVEL COMPOUND WITH PROCOGNITIVE PROPERTIES ADDRESSING CORTICAL IMPAIRMENT IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE
Authors:S. Hjorth1,2, J. Tedroff1, N. Waters1, C. Sonesson1, D. Andersson1, F. Pettersson1, S. Waters1; 1. Integrative Research Laboratories Sweden AB, IRLAB, Göteborg, Sweden, 2. Pharmacilitator, AB, Vallda, Sweden
Date and time:April 1, 2023, at 12:25 - 12:40

Three abstracts have been accepted as poster presentations and will be available to view online and onsite during the full length of the congress:

Abstract 1026
Title:IN VIVO SYSTEMS RESPONSE PROFILE MAPPING OF NOVEL CANDIDATE DRUGS IN DEVELOPMENT FOR TREATMENT OF SYMPTOMS RELATED TO CORTICAL IMPAIRMENT IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE
Authors:S. Waters1, J. Tedroff1, C. Sonesson1, S. von Unge1, S. Hjorth1,2, J. Kullingsjö1, D. Andersson1, F. Pettersson1, N. Waters1; 1. Integrative Research Laboratories Sweden AB, IRLAB, Göteborg, Sweden, 2. Pharmacilitator, AB, Vallda, Sweden
Abstract 2100
Title:ISP - A TRANSLATIONAL APPROACH FOR CNS DRUG DISCOVERY APPLIED IN PARKINSON'S DISEASE (PD)
Authors:J. Tedroff1, S. Waters1, C. Sonesson1, D. Andersson1, S. Hjorth1,2, P. Svensson1, N. Waters1; 1. Integrative Research Laboratories Sweden AB, IRLAB, Göteborg, Sweden, 2. Pharmacilitator, AB, Vallda, Sweden
Abstract 2180
Title:LESSONS LEARNED REGARDING LIGAND INDUCED CONFORMATIONAL CHANGES AND STRUCTURE-ACTIVITY RELATIONSHIPS FROM ALL RECENTLY DETERMINED GPCR STRUCTURES OF MONOAMINERGIC LIGAND-RECEPTOR COMPLEXES
Authors:P. Svensson, M. Malo, F. Wallner; Integrative Research Laboratories Sweden AB, IRLAB, Göteborg, Sweden

The presentations will also be available on IRLAB's website following the presentations.

For more details about the AD/PD™ 2023 congress, please visit: https://adpd.kenes.com/

About IRLAB

IRLAB discovers and develops novel treatments of Parkinson's disease and other CNS disorders. The company's most advanced drug candidates, mesdopetam (IRL790) and pirepemat (IRL752), are in Phase IIb and are designed to treat some of the most difficult symptoms related to Parkinson's. In 2021, Ipsen, a specialty pharma company, acquired exclusive global rights to the development and commercialization of mesdopetam.

IRLAB has discovered and generated all its drug candidates and continues to discover innovative drug candidates for the treatment of CNS disorders through its proprietary systems biology-based Integrative Screening Process (ISP) research platform. In addition to IRLAB's strong clinical pipeline, the company is also progressing three preclinical programs, IRL942, IRL757, and IRL1117, towards Phase I studies. IRLAB is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. More information on www.irlab.se.

For more information

Gunnar Olsson, CEO
Phone: +46 70 576 14 02
E-mail: [email protected]

Viktor Siewertz, CFO
Phone: +46 727 10 70 70
E-mail: [email protected]

