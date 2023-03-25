iZafe Group is Now also Available on the Fintech Platform Eucaps.com

15 hours ago
STOCKHOLM, SE / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / iZafe Group (STO:IZAFE-B) As part of the internationalization strategy, iZafe Group has entered into a collaboration with the fintech platform eucaps.com. This is to facilitate the dissemination of information and dialogue with existing shareholders and to be able to reach out to new investors outside Sweden's borders.

"Eucap's platform offers opportunities for us at iZafe Group to drive international interest in our share, while at the same time we can easily interact and keep our existing owners updated on our development," says Anders Segerström CEO of iZafe Group AB and continues: "The internationalization of our business has taken off and as a step in the process we want to offer better conditions for international investors to follow our company and our share, which hopefully means increased international attention and new investors."

Eucap's platform offers global transparency and market access for companies in the European small-cap segment, which means, among other things, that companies traded on the Swedish stock exchange First North become accessible to investors from all over Europe. Eucaps ensures that investors have full access to accurate information, reports, stock prices, ownership data, news, etc.

"We are happy that iZafe has chosen to grow with us. Our goal is to make the opportunities in the European small-cap market visible to investors from all over the world. At the same time, we want to prevent market manipulation and create better liquidity and pricing for these companies," says Henrik Wagenius, CEO and founder of Eucaps.

To follow iZafe Group AB in Eucaps go to the following link: https://eucaps.com/izafe-group

Contacts

Anders Segerström, Chief Executive Officer
E-mail: [email protected]
Phone number: +46 70-875 14 12

iZafe Group AB (publ.)
David Bagares gata 3
111 38 Stockholm

E-mail: [email protected]
www.izafe.se/investor-relations/

About iZafe Group AB (publ.)

iZafe Group is a Swedish Life-Science company that develops and markets medical and digital security solutions to create safer drug handling at home. The company's digital medication dispenser Dosell and SaaS platform Pilloxa with smart pillbox are used to reduces the risk of incorrect medication, increases security for family and relatives and relieves public care personnel. The products form a holistic concept that facilitates patient medication and gives those who are treated at home better conditions for a happy and safe life. Customers today consist of public and private care providers in Sweden, the Nordic countries and globally. iZafe Group sells primarily through well-established partners who already have long and deep customer relationships with the priority customer groups. The head office is located in Stockholm.

The company is listed on the NASDAQ First North Growth Market. FNCA Sweden AB is the company's Certified Adviser. Phone: +46 (0) 8 528 00 399. E-mail: [email protected]. Further information is available at www.izafe.se/investor-relations/.

iZafe Group is now also available on the fintech platform Eucaps.com

SOURCE: iZafe Group



