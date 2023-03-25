Ivanhoe Electric Announces Changes to its Board of Directors

Author's Avatar
15 hours ago
Article's Main Image

Experienced Mining and Finance Executive Patrick Loftus-Hills to Join as Director

PHOENIX, AZ / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Ivanhoe Electric (NYSE American:IE)(

TSX:IE, Financial) Executive Chairman, Robert Friedland and President and Chief Executive Officer, Taylor Melvin are pleased to announce that Patrick Loftus-Hills is joining the Company's Board of Directors and will serve on the Compensation and Nominating Committee. Mr. Loftus-Hills is replacing Oskar Lewnowski, who is stepping down from the Ivanhoe Electric Board to focus on his responsibilities as Founder and Group CEO of Orion Resource Partners.

ivanhlogo.pngplhimage.jpg

Mr. Loftus-Hills brings over 35 years of experience in the global mining industry and is currently a Senior Advisor at Moelis & Company, a New York-based investment bank. He is also a former Partner and Managing Director at Moelis & Company. Mr. Loftus-Hills was previously the Joint Head of the Asian Industrials Group and Head of Natural Resources at UBS in Hong Kong, and held leadership roles in the UBS global mining team in New York and Australia. He spent over 25 years in investment banking, advising global mining companies on a range of transactions including cross-border M&A and capital raisings.

Mr. Loftus-Hills holds Law and Science degrees from Monash University in Australia. He is also a Managing Member of Sweetwater Royalties LLC, an Orion Resource Partners portfolio company, Chairman of the Monash University US Leadership Council, Co-Chairman of the US Friends of the Australian Chamber Orchestra and Vice Chairman of the AUS USA Foundation.

Mr. Friedland commented: "We are fortunate to have Patrick join the Ivanhoe Electric Board of Directors. His extensive experience in the global mining and investment banking industries will be of great value to our Board and Company. Also, I want to thank Oskar for his dedicated service to Ivanhoe Electric's Board. He provided valuable insights during and after the Company's 2022 initial public offering."

Mr. Loftus-Hills commented, "Ivanhoe Electric has a fantastic asset base, disruptive mineral exploration technology and an exceptional management team. I have known Robert and Taylor for many years, and I am excited to be joining the Company's Board of Directors."

About Ivanhoe Electric

Ivanhoe Electric is an American technology and mineral exploration company that is re-inventing mining for the electrification of everything by combining advanced mineral exploration technologies, renewable energy storage solutions and electric metals projects predominantly located in the United States. Ivanhoe Electric uses its Typhoon™ transmitter, an accurate and powerful geophysical survey system, together with advanced data analytics provided by its subsidiary, Computational Geosciences, to accelerate and de-risk the mineral exploration process as well as to potentially discover deposits of critical metals that may otherwise be undetectable by traditional exploration technologies. Through its controlling interest in VRB Energy, Ivanhoe Electric also develops and manufactures advanced grid-scale vanadium redox battery storage systems. Finally, through advancing its portfolio of electric metals projects located primarily in the United States, headlined by the Santa Cruz Copper Project in Arizona and the Tintic Copper-Gold Project in Utah, as well as projects in Montana, Oregon and North Carolina, Ivanhoe Electric is also well positioned to support American supply chain independence by delivering the critical metals necessary for electrification of the economy.

Contact Information

Investors: Valerie Kimball, Director, Investor Relations 720-933-1150

SOURCE: Ivanhoe Electric Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744252/Ivanhoe-Electric-Announces-Changes-to-its-Board-of-Directors

img.ashx?id=744252

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.