Redfin Reports Home Prices Fell 1% in February, First Annual Drop Since 2012

Author's Avatar
14 hours ago
Article's Main Image

(NASDAQ: RDFN) —The median U.S. home price fell 1.2% in February marking the first year-over-year decline since 2012, according to a new report from Redfin (redfin.com), the technology-powered real estate brokerage.

Sellers have been forced to lower their expectations because high mortgage rates have put homebuyer demand on ice.

“Buyers are struggling because higher interest rates have increased the cost of homeownership, and sellers are struggling because they’re still adjusting to the fact that their home won’t sell for what their neighbor’s did a year ago,” said Andrew Vallejo, a Redfin real estate agent in Austin, TX, which has seen one of the largest home-price declines in the country. “The drop in prices is bringing more house hunters off the sidelines, but they’re in no rush because rates are high and they have the upper hand.”

Just under half (44.9%) of homes that went under contract in February did so within two weeks, down from 60.2% one year earlier, as house hunters sussed out whether to buy now or wait. A buyer Vallejo recently worked with was about to close on a $395,000 home, which seemed like a good deal because the same floorplan down the block sold for $460,000 last summer, but is now reconsidering because a nearly identical home just hit the market for $370,000.”

It’s worth noting that the housing market shifted in March following the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank. Ongoing turmoil in the banking sector lowered the likelihood of the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates much more this year. That caused mortgage rates to drop, which brought more homebuyers back to the market. The average 30-year-fixed mortgage rate was 6.54% as of Thursday morning, down from nearly 7% at the end of February. The decline comes after rates jumped by almost a whole percentage point during the month of February.

Home Sales, Competition Hold Steady Following Months of Declines

Home purchases continued to level off in February following a sharp plunge in the second half of last year. Pending home sales have now hovered around the same level since November. They rose 0.3% in February from the month before on a seasonally-adjusted basis, and were down 26% from a year earlier—an improvement from the 35.5% record annual drop in the fall.

Closed home sales showed signs of improvement as well, rising 1.8% from January—the largest month-over-month increase in over a year on a seasonally-adjusted basis. Closed sales fell 22.5% year over year, an improvement from the 35.1% record annual decline at the start of 2023. Sales that closed in February primarily went under contract in December and January, so the improvement is likely a reflection of the decline in mortgage rates during those months that temporarily boosted demand.

Homebuyer competition also leveled off in February. Just under half of home offers (45.2%) written by Redfin agents faced bidding wars. The bidding-war rate has now hovered around the same level for four months following nine months of declines. Still, it’s much lower than it was in February 2022, when 66.4% of offers encountered competition.

Home Listings Continue to Fall as Sellers Remain on the Fence

New listings in February were at the lowest level on record aside from the start of the pandemic. They fell 23.3% year over year on a seasonally-adjusted basis and were down 3.5% from the prior month.

Homeowners have been hesitant to put their properties up for sale because many of them have locked in mortgage rates substantially below today’s level. They’re also on the fence because they see sellers in their neighborhood slashing their listing prices. One in seven (14.2%) homes for sale had a price cut in February. While that’s down from a peak of 22% in the fall, it’s still more than double the 5.7% rate of a year earlier.

National Highlights

February 2023

Month-Over-Month Change

Year-Over-Year Change

Median sale price

$386,721

1%

-1.2%

Pending home sales, seasonally adjusted

394,240

0.3%

-26%

Homes sold, seasonally adjusted

441,412

1.8%

-22.5%

New listings, seasonally adjusted

461,534

-3.5%

-23.3%

All homes for sale, seasonally adjusted

1,585,889

-1.8%

11.7%

Months of supply

2.6

-0.7

1.1

Median days on market

52

1

27

Share of for-sale homes with a price drop

14.2%

-3.1 ppts

8.6 ppts

Share of homes sold above final list price

23.6%

2.3 ppts

-23.7ppts

Average sale-to-final-list-price ratio

98.2%

0.4 ppts

-3 ppts

Share of home offers written by Redfin agents that faced competition, seasonally adjusted

45.2%

0.2 ppts

-21.2 ppts

Pending sales that fell out of contract, as % of overall pending sales

13.8%

0 ppts

2.4 ppts

Average 30-year fixed mortgage rate

6.26%

-0.01 ppts

2.5 ppts

Metro-Level Highlights

To view the full report, including charts, additional metro-level data and methodology, please visit: https%3A%2F%2Fwww.redfin.com%2Fnews%2Fhousing-market-tracker-february-2023

About Redfin

Redfin (www.redfin.com) is a technology-powered real estate company. We help people find a place to live with brokerage, rentals, lending, title insurance, and renovations services. We sell homes for more money and charge half the fee. We also run the country's #1 real estate brokerage site. Our home-buying customers see homes first with on-demand tours, and our lending and title services help them close quickly. Customers selling a home can have our renovations crew fix up their home to sell for top dollar. Our rentals business empowers millions nationwide to find apartments and houses for rent. Since launching in 2006, we've saved customers more than $1 billion in commissions. We serve more than 100 markets across the U.S. and Canada and employ over 5,000 people.

For more information or to contact a local Redfin real estate agent, visit www.redfin.com. To learn about housing market trends and download data, visit the Redfin+Data+Center. To be added to Redfin's press release distribution list, email [email protected]. To view Redfin's press center, click+here.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20230317005066r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005066/en/

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.