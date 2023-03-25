Law Offices of Howard G. Smith announces an investigation on behalf of LivePerson, Inc. (“LivePerson” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LPSN) investors concerning the Company’s possible violations of federal securities laws.

On March 15, 2023, LivePerson issued a press release announcing its fourth quarter 2022 financial results. Therein, the Company disclosed that WildHealth, the Company's subsidiary, received a notice that Medicare was suspending reimbursements for services rendered under the Medicare demonstration program pending further review. As a result, LivePerson elected to take a reserve for revenue associated with such services in the fourth quarter of 2022 for which payment has not yet been collected. The Company further disclosed that, had the Company recognized revenues associated with services delivered under the program during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022, its revenue would have been within the previous guidance ranges for the fourth quarter and full year.

On this news, LivePerson’s stock price fell as much as 58% during intraday trading on March 16, 2023, thereby injuring investors.

If you purchased LivePerson securities, have information or would like to learn more about these claims, or have any questions concerning this announcement or your rights or interests with respect to these matters, please contact Howard G. Smith, Esquire, of Law Offices of Howard G. Smith, 3070 Bristol Pike, Suite 112, Bensalem, Pennsylvania 19020 by telephone at (215) 638-4847, toll-free at (888) 638-4847, or by email to [email protected], or visit our website at www.howardsmithlaw.com.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230317005041/en/