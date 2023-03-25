COCA-COLA EUROPACIFIC PARTNERS PLC FILES INTEGRATED REPORT AND FORM 20-F

UXBRIDGE, ENGLAND / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Coca-Cola Europacific Partners plc ("CCEP") (ticker symbol CCEP) announces that, on 17 March 2023, it filed its 2022 Integrated Report and Form 20-F with the Securities and Exchange Commission. This document was filed in accordance with Rule 5250(d) of the Nasdaq Listing Rules and includes CCEP's audited results for the year ended 31 December 2022. The unaudited fourth-quarter and full year results for the period ended 31 December 2022 were released on 16 February 2023.

The 2022 Integrated Report and Form 20-F is available on CCEP's website at https://ir.cocacolaep.com/financial-reports-and-results/integrated-reportsand also online at www.sec.gov.

A copy of the 2022 Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be available shortly at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism. Printed copies of the Integrated Report and Form 20-F will be posted to those shareholders who have requested it, on or around 12 April 2023.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners is one of the world's leading consumer goods companies. We make, move and sell some of the world's most loved brands - serving 600 million consumers and helping 2 million customers across 29 countries grow. We combine the strength and scale of a large, multi-national business with an expert, local knowledge of the customers we serve and communities we support. The Company is currently listed on Euronext Amsterdam, the NASDAQ Global Select Market, London Stock Exchange and on the Spanish Stock Exchanges, trading under the symbol CCEP.

