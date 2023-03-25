Cytta IGAN AIMS Technology Paired with FIZUAS Existing UAV Sales and Marketing Creates Powerful New Revenue Engine

LUBBOCK, TX and LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA), announced that it is in final negotiations to determine the terms of the partnership between Cytta Corp and FIZUAS LLC (FIZUAS.com), a key provider of remote UAS communication, information, and IT solutions nationwide. The proposed name for the combined new entity is "Cytta Air."

FIZUAS (Flight Information Zone Unmanned Aerial Systems) is a leading dealer in DJI, Autel, and Commaris drones and a trusted provider of remote UAS communication, information, and IT solutions nationwide. Cytta will be able to incorporate its IGAN technology as a value-added component to all existing and new sales, particularly the Commaris drones, under which Cytta has a valuable product development agreement.

Mr. Christopher Camelio, President, FIZUAS said, "Many of our customers are searching for new ways to increase their UAS utilization capability for surveillance, information gathering, and remote communications needs and better access to available video/audio capability. Our extensive experience with Cytta and our newly expanded partnership is a crucial step towards our collective objective of building the Nation's leading drone purveyor to Public Safety and a premier information collection and data utilization solutions provider." Mr. Camelio further stated " We will now jointly grow Cytta Air to fulfill customers' needs in today's drone, data and information focused world and significantly expand Cytta's revenue opportunities."

The proposed final Agreement will give Cytta Air the ability to expand communication solutions and professional services to Public Safety, First Responder, Energy, Agriculture, and Oil & Gas customers, driving new growth, sales, revenue, and market penetration of the nearly $50B market for drone sales and drone-based information, surveillance, and security communications marketplace.

"FIZUAS and their exceptionally talented team are a pioneering UA/UAV sales, operations, and service provider. They bring a wealth of experience, credibility, and strategic thinking that complements our technology and our team through our long working relationship. Collectively we feel we can build FIZUAS into the industry-leading drone and IGAN provision entity in America generating a significant revenue for Cytta," said Gary Campbell, CEO, Cytta Corp.

Cytta and FIZUAS have had an important strategic partnership since September 2019, with FIZUAS selling Cytta technology under a primary Value-Added Reseller (VAR) Agreement. The proposed new agreement would formalize the relationship between the two companies, creating a powerful managerial and operational partnership.

About Cytta Corp

Cytta Corp (OTCQB:CYCA): has created video/audio integration software with AI capability, advanced video compression, and portable/SaaS hardware/software systems that solve real-world problems in large markets. Cytta's IGAN AIMS (Actionable Information Management System) online dashboard integrates all video and audio streams, enabling collaborative interactivity while providing relevant, actionable information on an ongoing basis.

The IGAN Engine is a cloud based SAAS communication network providing a multifunctional tool for sharing realtime video, video/voice calls and chat interaction. The interactive desktop/mobile user interface provides quick visual reference and multiparty collaboration with streaming video, location maps, messages, and communications (video/voice/text). The IGAN Engine collaborative video, voice, chat and media integration tool makes it easy to share and store critical real time data, such as video feeds, images, chat, files, messages, location maps and media. IGAN's complete encrypted cloud accessibility allows access as a web application for desktop and mobile devices, or with native iOS and Android mobile apps, all with end-to-end encryption for all users.

The IGAN AIMS is a practical, valuable, and irreplaceable tool for police, firefighters, first responders, emergency medical workers, industry, environmental and emergencies, security, military, and their command centers in a crisis. It also allows venues such as schools, malls, event venues, and religious locations to be connected and monitor their situation, as well as immediately make their data directly available to law enforcement during emergencies.

For more information, please visit cytta.com and the Corporate Cytta Video Channel on YouTube to view Cytta's recent corporate discussion videos. Learn more at www.cytta.com.

About FIZUAS

FIZUAS (Flight Information Zone-Unmanned Aircraft Systems) is a full life-cycle drone and small Unmanned Aircraft Systems (sUAS) company, utilizing AI, in the security, public safety, energy, oil and gas and agriculture industries. sUAS programs have many benefits, ranging from increased safety, decreased costs, and improved efficiency. FIZUAS team members offer expert systems design, consultation, preventative maintenance programs, training, and education. FIZUAS offers both in-person and online consultation service with industry leading experts. From Oil & Gas Pipelines and Pads, Police, Fire and Safety, Energy Grid Infrastructure, and Agriculture, our industry solutions leverage the best technology, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and now best in class technology solutions delivering startling results to your business. Learn more at www.FIZUAS.com

