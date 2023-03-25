ASP Isotopes to Participate in the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference Presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest on Tuesday, March 21 at 1 P.M. ET

11 hours ago
BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / ASP Isotopes Inc. (NASDAQ:ASPI) ("ASPI", the "Company", "us", "we" or "our"), an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes for use in multiple industries, announced today that Company Chief Executive Officer Paul Mann will present at the Industrial Tech Virtual Conference, presented by Maxim Group LLC and hosted by M-Vest, on Tuesday, March 21, 2023. Mann will participate in a virtual "Growing Opportunities in Medical & Industrial Tech Markets" panel at 1 p.m. ET.

New technology combined with emerging trends in multiple industrial sectors will continue to create both opportunities and challenges for most of the companies participating in Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual Conference. Maxim Group's introductions and panel discussions with company executives will highlight emerging sector trends and margin and revenue opportunities driven by new technology.

Maxim Group's Industrial Tech Virtual conference will be live on M-Vest.com. To attend, just sign up to become an M-Vest member.

Click Here to Reserve your seat

About ASP Isotopes Inc.

ASPI is an advanced materials company dedicated to the development of technology and processes designed to produce isotopes used in multiple industries. We have an exclusive license to use proprietary technology, the Aerodynamic Separation Process ("ASP technology") for the production, distribution, marketing and sale of all isotopes.

Our initial focus is on the production and commercialization of enriched Carbon-14, Silicon-28 and Molybdenum-100 ("Mo-100"), and we are constructing two commercial scale isotope enrichment plants in Pretoria, South Africa. We believe Silicon-28 has the potential use in advanced semiconductors and the quantum computing end markets, and Carbon-14, which has potential application in the pharma/agrochemical target end market. We believe that the Mo-100 we plan to develop using our technology has significant potential advantages for use in the preparation of nuclear imaging agents by radiopharmacies and others in the medical industry.

In addition, we are considering future development of its facilities for the separation of Zinc-68, Ytterbium-176, Zinc-67, Nickel-64 and Xenon-136 for potential use in the healthcare target end market, and Uranium-235, Chlorine -37 and Lithium-6 for potential use in the nuclear energy target end market.

We are incorporated in Delaware in September 2021. Our principal executive offices are located at 433 Plaza Real, Suite 275, Boca Raton, Florida 33432, and our telephone number is (561) 709-3034. Our website address is www.aspisotopes.com.

