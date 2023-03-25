FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) has recruited Desiree Garnier to join the MyFlix team in the position as interim President and general manager of the streaming operation. Garnier had previously worked at Hannover House as Director of Marketing from 2015 through 2018, before joining the management team at Art Bridges, a creative venture and vision from arts patron Alice Walton.

HHSE CEO Eric Parkinson with Desiree Garnier at a company film premiere event (file photo)

"Desiree is a proven commodity for us at Hannover House," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. "We are excited to bring her back onto the team after nearly three years at Art Bridges. Desiree is a multi-talented executive, capable of a wide-range of task skills, from the highest level of oversight to the ground-floor projects needed for a start-up venture. She knows the program suppliers, the MyFlix vendors, the launch task we now face and was with Hannover House in 2017 and 2018 when the MyFlix service was first publicly announced at the Cannes Film Festival to the industry," he concluded.

Garnier will supervise a staff and team of vendors that handle many aspects of the MyFlix work load, from website design and mastering, to the creation of marketing materials and videos. She will also work alongside Parkinson and the HHSE Board to help find and recruit additional management and team members for the MyFlix launch and operations.

An initial sixty-day period for Garnier started on Monday, March 13, and will end with the mutual determination by the HHSE Board and Garnier in May to formalize her status as President and General Manager of MyFlix.

The MyFlix service has been structured as a one-stop, multi-studio streaming service similar to TUBI, Netflix, VUDU and other major services that are not studio or category specific. Over forty suppliers collectively controlling over 15,000 programs have agreed to participate by placing their programs onto MyFlix, giving the service one of the largest libraries of titles for consumers to stream. The MyFlix website has been designed and built off-line, with a temporary "place-holder" website published until the formal consumer launch of the service.

Hannover House, Inc. has been operating continuously for almost thirty years, with entertainment and publishing activities spanning books, film, television and theatrical releases. The evolution of the company into a major streaming service with MyFlix is expected to have a significant impact to the company's revenues and profile - leading many investors and funds to anticipate meteoric growth in the company's stock price over the coming weeks and months.

