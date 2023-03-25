Hannover House Sets Marketing Guru Desiree Garnier as Interim MyFlix President

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

FAYETTEVILLE, AR / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Hannover House, Inc. (OTC:HHSE) has recruited Desiree Garnier to join the MyFlix team in the position as interim President and general manager of the streaming operation. Garnier had previously worked at Hannover House as Director of Marketing from 2015 through 2018, before joining the management team at Art Bridges, a creative venture and vision from arts patron Alice Walton.image.png

HHSE CEO Eric Parkinson with Desiree Garnier at a company film premiere event (file photo)

"Desiree is a proven commodity for us at Hannover House," said Eric Parkinson, C.E.O. "We are excited to bring her back onto the team after nearly three years at Art Bridges. Desiree is a multi-talented executive, capable of a wide-range of task skills, from the highest level of oversight to the ground-floor projects needed for a start-up venture. She knows the program suppliers, the MyFlix vendors, the launch task we now face and was with Hannover House in 2017 and 2018 when the MyFlix service was first publicly announced at the Cannes Film Festival to the industry," he concluded.

Garnier will supervise a staff and team of vendors that handle many aspects of the MyFlix work load, from website design and mastering, to the creation of marketing materials and videos. She will also work alongside Parkinson and the HHSE Board to help find and recruit additional management and team members for the MyFlix launch and operations.

An initial sixty-day period for Garnier started on Monday, March 13, and will end with the mutual determination by the HHSE Board and Garnier in May to formalize her status as President and General Manager of MyFlix.

The MyFlix service has been structured as a one-stop, multi-studio streaming service similar to TUBI, Netflix, VUDU and other major services that are not studio or category specific. Over forty suppliers collectively controlling over 15,000 programs have agreed to participate by placing their programs onto MyFlix, giving the service one of the largest libraries of titles for consumers to stream. The MyFlix website has been designed and built off-line, with a temporary "place-holder" website published until the formal consumer launch of the service.

Hannover House, Inc. has been operating continuously for almost thirty years, with entertainment and publishing activities spanning books, film, television and theatrical releases. The evolution of the company into a major streaming service with MyFlix is expected to have a significant impact to the company's revenues and profile - leading many investors and funds to anticipate meteoric growth in the company's stock price over the coming weeks and months.

For More Information Contact:

ERIC PARKINSON
[email protected]
818-481-5277

SOURCE: Hannover House, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/744376/Hannover-House-Sets-Marketing-Guru-Desiree-Garnier-as-Interim-MyFlix-President

img.ashx?id=744376

Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.