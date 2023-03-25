Allyship for Women: AHA! Moments in D&I

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Software presales is a profession that has historically been dominated by men. One presales team at SAP; however, has an equal number of women. SAP's Chief Diversity & Inclusion Officer, Supriya Jha, interviews the Head of SAP SuccessFactors Solution Advisory, Chris McLellan, to understand how he became an ally for diversity & inclusion in general and women in particular.

Global Diversity and Inclusion

As a global organization with employees from more than 150 nationalities, we're proud of the rich culture we have created for our employees to be their authentic selves for our company to perform at its best.

We proactively promote diversity and inclusion, both within our workplace and in the marketplaces we serve. Our goal is to ensure that our workforce reflects the diversity of the societies and communities we work in, that our workplaces are welcoming for all, and that we serve the marketplace with a focus on rising everyone beyond the walls of SAP. We make every effort to ensure that all stages of the employee lifecycle are inclusive to enable employee success, hold leaders accountable, and build a diverse ecosystem - both internally and among our partners and customers.

For more on diversity & inclusion at SAP go to: https://www.sap.com/about/company/our-values/diversity.html

