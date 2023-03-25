ProSomnus to Host Investor Call and Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results on March 30, 2023

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PLEASANTON, Calif., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ProSomnus, Inc. (“the Company”) ( OSA), the pioneer in precision medical devices for the treatment of Obstructive Sleep Apnea (

OSA, Financial), will report its fourth quarter and full year 2022 financial results after market close on Thursday, March 30, 2023. ProSomnus Chief Executive Officer, Len Liptak, and Chief Financial Officer, Brian Dow, will host a conference call that day at 1:30 p.m. PT / 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the reported results and provide a business update.

Interested parties may register for the conference call using the following link: ProSomnus Q4 Earnings Registration Link. You may access the live webcast of the conference call by using the following link: ProSomnus Q4 Earnings Call. The link will also be posted in the Investor Relations section of the ProSomnus website at News & Events.

About ProSomnus
ProSomnus ( OSA) precision intraoral medical devices offer effective, economical, and patient-preferred treatment for patients suffering from Obstructive Sleep Apnea (

OSA, Financial). ProSomnus is the first manufacturer of mass-customized Precision Oral Appliance Therapy (OAT) devices to treat OSA, which affects over 74 million people in North America and is associated with serious comorbidities, including heart failure, stroke, hypertension, morbid obesity, and type 2 diabetes. ProSomnus’s patented, FDA-cleared devices are a less invasive and more comfortable alternative to Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) therapy, and lead to effective and patient-preferred outcomes. A growing body of research, including studies published by the Journal of Clinical Sleep Medicine and Military Medicine, suggests ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices are an effective treatment for mild to moderate OSA. Additional clinical research has shown that ProSomnus’s Precision OAT devices mitigate many of the side effects associated with alternative treatments and improve economics for payers and providers. With more than 200,000 devices delivered, ProSomnus’s devices are the most prescribed Precision OAT in the U.S. ProSomnus’s FDA-cleared devices are authorized by the Department of Defense and the U.S. Army, and are often covered by medical insurance, Medicare, and social health programs in key international markets. To learn more, visit www.ProSomnus.com.

Investor Contact
Mike Cavanaugh
ICR Westwicke
Phone: +1.617.877.9641
Email: [email protected]

Media Contact
Elizabeth Coleman
ICR Westwicke
Phone: +1.203.682.4783
Email: [email protected]

ti?nf=ODc5MDA1NCM1NDY2NzE5IzIyNDQ3MTE=
ProSomnus-Sleep-Technologies-I.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.