Toll Brothers to Host Preview Opening Celebration at its New Harris Ranch Community in Sparks, Nevada on March 25

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

SPARKS, Nev., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Toll Brothers, Inc (:TOL), the nation’s leading builder of luxury homes, today announced the highly anticipated opening of Harris Ranch, a new luxury master-planned community offering two unique home collections in the coveted Spanish Springs area of northern Nevada.

Home buyers are invited to attend a preview opening celebration on Saturday, March 25 from noon to 4 p.m. at 430 La Tray Court in Sparks. Prospective home buyers who visit during the event will enjoy light refreshments while exploring the new sales center and six new Toll Brothers home designs in the community. For more information and to register for Toll Brothers preview opening celebration, visit HarrisRanchNV.com/SB.

Toll Brothers at Harris Ranch is just beyond the bright lights of Reno, under the open skies of Sparks, Nevada, where luxury and natural beauty are in perfect balance. This exquisite luxury home community, priced from the mid-$600,000s, will include 349 new homes in two refined collections. Six floor plans offer one- and two-story single-family homes that maximize living space with light-filled open concept designs and seamless indoor/outdoor living.

The Magnolia collection features three two-story home designs ranging from 3,556 to 3,971+ square feet with 4 to 5 bedrooms, 3- or 4-car garages, and options for RV garage and RV open sky parking. The Willows collection offers three new single-story home designs ranging from 2,709 to 3,206+ square feet with 3 to 5 bedrooms, 4-car garages, and an optional dog wash station.

The luxury Toll Brothers homes within Harris Ranch showcase distinctive architecture with dramatic 10-foot ceilings and covered patios, situated on expansive home sites with ample space to store both personal and recreational vehicles. The homes offer a combination of luxury and space, and are built with the outstanding quality, craftsmanship, and value for which Toll Brothers is known.

“Our new homes showcase the best in Toll Brothers design and serve as an inspiration for home buyers,” said Donna O’Connell, Division President of Toll Brothers in Reno. “The prime location of our Harris Ranch community is ideal for those wanting large home sites close to nature, but with the convenience of the city and outdoor recreation options nearby.”


A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/508d5656-f787-409e-bd63-4bb4b095fa30

Toll Brothers home buyers in Harris Ranch will enjoy an unparalleled elevated location with proximity to thriving outdoor recreation areas, nearby shopping, dining, arts, and entertainment, while being surrounded by the restorative natural beauty of northern Nevada.

Home buyers will experience one-stop shopping at the Toll Brothers Design Studio. The state-of-the-art Design Studio allows home buyers to choose from a wide array of selections to personalize their dream home with the assistance of Toll Brothers professional Design Consultants.

Additional Toll Brothers new home communities in the Spanish Springs area include Cinnamon Ridge, Merida at Stonebrook, Catalina at Stonebrook, Alicante at Stonebrook, and Regency at Stonebrook.

For more information, call (855) 400-8655 or visit TollBrothers.com/Reno.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc., a Fortune 500 Company, is the nation's leading builder of luxury homes. The Company was founded 56 years ago in 1967 and became a public company in 1986. Its common stock is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “TOL.” The Company serves first-time, move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, and second-home buyers, as well as urban and suburban renters. Toll Brothers builds in over 60 markets in 24 states: Arizona, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, and Washington, as well as in the District of Columbia. The Company operates its own architectural, engineering, mortgage, title, land development, golf course development, smart home technology, and landscape subsidiaries. The Company also operates its own lumber distribution, house component assembly, and manufacturing operations.

Toll Brothers was named the #1 Home Builder in Fortune magazine’s 2023 survey of the World’s Most Admired Companies®, the eighth year it has been so honored. Toll Brothers has also been named Builder of the Year by Builder magazine and is the first two-time recipient of Builder of the Year from Professional Builder magazine. For more information visit TollBrothers.com.

©2023 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse the products or services of, Toll Brothers.

CONTACT: Andrea Meck | Toll Brothers, Director, Public Relations & Social Media | 215-938-8169, [email protected]

Sent by Toll Brothers via Regional Globe Newswire (TOLL-REG)

ti?nf=ODc5MDE1MyM1NDY3MTMwIzIwMDc4NTM=
Toll-Brothers-Inc-.png
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.