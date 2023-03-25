EDISON, N.J., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hepion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ( HEPA, Financial), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on Artificial Intelligence (“AI”)-driven therapeutic drug development for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (“NASH”), hepatocellular carcinoma (“HCC”), and other chronic diseases, announces that its Chief Executive Officer, Robert Foster, PharmD, PhD, and its Senior Vice President for Clinical Pharmacology and Analytics, Patrick Mayo, PhD, will be presenting during a webinar entitled “How Artificial Intelligence is Changing Drug Discovery” on Thursday, March 23rd at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

“We are honored to be invited to participate in this webinar designed to provide a current perspective of the AI landscape and what may lie ahead,” commented Dr. Foster. “We are particularly looking forward to highlighting our proprietary AI-POWR™ platform, which provides integrative, multi-variate, systems-biology bioinformatic and big-data analysis of proprietary pre-clinical and clinical data with publicly available multi-omic databases to facilitate improved drug target selection, clinical study design, and a priori responder analysis.”

Dr. Mayo added, “Through AI-POWR™, we were able to harness the power of AI and machine learning to combine a vast array of multi-omic data already available in NASH with the data from the Phase 2a ‘AMBITION’ clinical trial of our lead drug candidate, rencofilstat. That resulted in our identification of rencofilstat biomarkers revealing which patients may best respond to our drug candidate. This has already been validated on clinically relevant biomarkers, ALT and ProC3. Data from the Phase 2a study was used to design the ongoing Phase 2b ‘ASCEND-NASH’ trial which is aimed to validate the current biomarkers with other clinically relevant outcomes and liver histopathology. Ultimately, we anticipate this approach could allow for enrichment and de-risking of our Phase 3 study and provide AI-based dosing strategies for the commercial use of rencofilstat in NASH.”

The webinar is being co-produced by the American Chemical Society and the Joseph Priestley Society at the Science History Institute. The live webinar is free for all interested parties, but registration via this link is required. Following the event, a webcast archive will be posted on the Company’s website at www.hepionpharma.com under “Events” in the Investors section.

About Hepion Pharmaceuticals

The Company's lead drug candidate, rencofilstat, is a potent inhibitor of cyclophilins, which are involved in many disease processes. Rencofilstat has been shown to reduce liver fibrosis and hepatocellular carcinoma tumor burden in experimental disease models and is currently in Phase 2 clinical development for the treatment of NASH. In November 2021, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) granted Fast Track designation for rencofilstat for the treatment of NASH. That was followed in June 2022 by the FDA’s granting of Orphan Drug designation to rencofilstat for the treatment of HCC.

Hepion has created a proprietary AI platform, called AI-POWR™, which stands for Artificial Intelligence - Precision Medicine; Omics (including genomics, proteomics, metabolomics, transcriptomics, and lipidomics); World database access; and Response and clinical outcomes. Hepion intends to use AI-POWR™ to help identify which NASH patients will best respond to rencofilstat, potentially shortening development timelines and increasing the observable differences between placebo and treatment groups. In addition to using AI-POWR™ to drive its ongoing NASH clinical development program, Hepion intends to use the platform to identify additional potential indications for rencofilstat to expand the company's footprint in the cyclophilin inhibition therapeutic space.

