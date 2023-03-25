San Diego, California, March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. ( HMBL) announced today that the company has enabled digital peer-to-peer (P2P) and merchant payments across the HUMBL platform. HUMBL recently launched the world’s first digital wallet (“HUMBL Wallet”) to provide users with a search engine, verified social media platform and digital assets in one application.



HUMBL customers will now be able to search the HUMBL platform for verified peers to whom they can send or request instant P2P payments via major digital assets such as USDC, Ethereum, Polygon and BLOCKS. Further, HUMBL customers will now also be able to find, pay or request verified merchant payments on the platform, using the same instantly settled digital assets on blockchain.

“HUMBL is the first web3 platform in the world to deliver an integrated digital wallet, search engine, digital payments and a verified social media platform in one place,” said Brian Foote, CEO of HUMBL. ‘We believe that the global markets are going to move from traditional banking and middlemen services, to more inclusive digital wallets. Having verified users and merchants on HUMBL, is a natural way for customers around the world to find and send reliable peer payments and transactions between one another without a bank or middleman for verification, sending and settlement.”

HUMBL payments will be available first via web browser, and provide a fast follow on the mobile application. Further, the company is also working to integrate credit card payments for mobile merchants onto the platform as well.

“The future intersection of peer, corporate and government transactions moving onto the decentralized blockchain is drawing closer every day,” continued Foote. “Our mission at HUMBL is provide a digital platform grid where verified users can quickly find, pay and do business with each other across 130+ countries on the blockchain; while driving lower fees, faster settlement times and greater levels of inclusion, versus traditional banking and payment system technologies.”

About HUMBL

HUMBL is a Web 3 platform with product lines including the HUMBL Wallet™, HUMBL Search Engine™, HUMBL Social™, HUMBL Tickets™, HUMBL Marketplace™ and HUMBL Authentics™. The company also has a commercial blockchain services unit called HUMBL Blockchain Services™ (HBS) for private and public sector clients.

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated.

