NAPPANEE, Ind., March 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Newmar Corporation , a subsidiary of Winnebago Industries, recognized several suppliers and individual contributors for their supply chain performance for 2022, at its annual banquet held March 9th at the Samluung Platz Event Center in Nappanee, IN.

The annual awards recognize suppliers for outstanding performance based on internal surveys, measuring each supplier in multiple categories while interacting with Newmar’s purchasing, manufacturing, quality, service and engineering departments. A score of 195 of a possible 201 points were required for the suppliers to earn an invitation to the evening’s festivities.

“We had another challenging year for supply chain in 2022 and it is important to recognize our key suppliers that have continued to deliver quality product on-time to Newmar,” said Matt McQuown, Vice President of Supply Chain. “These companies and individuals contributed greatly to Newmar’s continued success.”

Newmar’s new president, Casey Tubman, took this opportunity to introduce himself in-person to many of Newmar’s suppliers. In talking to the crowd of more than 170, Tubman stated, “Bringing together our top suppliers for a meal together and recognizing each of you is a highlight of year for the entire Newmar team.”

For 2022, more than 500 suppliers were eligible to receive an award. Of those, 73 suppliers scored Excellent and were eligible for individuals awards listed below. Award recipients are recognized for the service, dedication and commitment to serving Newmar. In addition to supplier attendees, multiple employees from Newmar and Winnebago Industries were in attendance.

Recognized for the Virgil Miller award for this year was RiverPark Inc. The Virgil Miller award is given to Newmar’s top supplier for the year. Additional companies recognized were:

Customer Service AwardTracy Cook-Emmorey - Equipment Service Inc.
Kaye Fewell - Pletcher Sales Inc.
Kelly Cox – Lippert Components-Girard Systems
Patti Leathers - Jasper Plastics Solutions
Tammy Victor - Kampco Steel Products Inc.
Salesperson of the Year AwardMike Steele - Ranger Distribution Inc.
Delivery Service AwardCraig Haslett - Eckhart Woodworking Inc.
Operations Support AwardAce Builders, Inc.
Engineering Innovation AwardAmerican Technology Components, Inc.
Special Recognition AwardRyan Brimmer – Sika
Phil Cline – Crossroads Quality Distribution
Top Ten Supplier AwardClean Seal Inc.
LX Hausys America, Inc.
MORryde International, Inc.
Ramco Engineering, Inc.
Ranger Distribution Inc.
Riegsecker Woodworks, Inc.
Ultrafabrics, LLC
Almega Tru-Flex Inc.
REM Industries, Inc.
Williamsburg Furniture Inc.
Virgil Miller AwardRiverPark Inc.

About Newmar

Established in 1968, Newmar is an innovator and leader in the RV manufacturing industry and recognized nationally for its excellence in quality. Newmar is a wholly owned subsidiary of Winnebago Industries (:WGO), a 62-year old manufacturer of outdoor lifestyle products. Newmar is located at 355 N. Delaware Street, Nappanee, Indiana.

Contact

Shannon Stover – 574-773-6560

Photos accompanying this announcement are available at: https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/38f7f184-e5ca-4a4d-8605-eecfda3a8206

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4469173e-9c3c-40f2-b61b-372f0da6f1b7

