Watsco Completes $600 Million Unsecured Credit Facility

March 17, 2023
MIAMI, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Watsco, Inc. (: WSO) today announced that it has signed a $600 million unsecured revolving credit facility led by Bank of America, N.A. as Administrative Agent, JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. as Syndication Agent, and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and U.S. Bank National Association as Documentation Agents including six other banks. In anticipation of the cessation of the London Interbank Offered Rate (“LIBOR”), this facility is linked to the new Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”). The new facility replaces Watsco’s existing $560 million unsecured revolving credit facility.

Borrowings under the five-year $600 million unsecured credit facility will be used for working capital, acquisitions, dividends, and other general purposes and bear interest at different rates depending on the types of advances or loans the Company selects. Terms of the agreement include increased borrowing capacity, covenant flexibility, and greater sensitivity to the seasonal nature of our working capital requirements.

Albert H. Nahmad, Watsco’s Chairman & Chief Executive Officer said: “A committed source of low-cost debt is an important building block of our growth strategy. We appreciate the strong support and commitment from our relationship banks.”

About Watsco

Watsco is the largest distribution network for heating, air conditioning and refrigeration (HVAC/R) products with locations in the United States, Canada, Mexico and Puerto Rico, and on an export basis to Latin America and the Caribbean. Watsco estimates that over 350,000 contractors and technicians visit or call one of its 673 locations each year to get information, obtain technical support and buy products.

Watsco’s has the opportunity to be a significant and important contributor toward climate change as its business plays an important role in the drive to lower CO2e emissions. According to the Department of Energy, HVAC systems account for roughly half of U.S. household energy consumption. As such, replacing HVAC systems at higher efficiency levels is one of the most meaningful steps homeowners can take to reduce electricity consumption and carbon footprint over time. The overwhelming majority of new HVAC systems sold by Watsco replace systems that likely operate well below current minimum efficiency standards in the U.S. As consumers replace HVAC systems with new, higher-efficiency systems, homeowners will consume less energy, save costs and reduce the carbon footprint over time.

Based on estimates validated by independent sources, Watsco averted an estimated 15.8 million metric tons of CO2e emissions from January 1, 2020, to December 31, 2022, through the sale of replacement HVAC systems at higher-efficiency standards (an equivalent of removing 3.4 million gas powered vehicles off the road for a year). More information, including sources and assumptions used to support the Company’s estimates, can be found at www.watsco.com.

This document includes certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may address, among other things, our expected financial and operational results and the related assumptions underlying our expected results. These forward-looking statements are distinguished by use of words such as “will,” “would,” “anticipate,” “expect,” “believe,” “designed,” “plan,” or “intend,” the negative of these terms, and similar references to future periods. These statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to uncertainty and changes in circumstances. Actual results may differ materially from these expectations due to changes in economic, business, competitive market, new housing starts and completions, capital spending in commercial construction, consumer spending and debt levels, regulatory and other factors, including, without limitation, the effects of supplier concentration, competitive conditions within Watsco’s industry, the seasonality of sales of Watsco’s products, the ability of the Company to expand its business, insurance coverage risks and final GAAP adjustments. Detailed information about these factors and additional important factors can be found in the documents filed by Watsco with the Securities and Exchange Commission, such as Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date the statements were made. Watsco assumes no obligation to update forward-looking information to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except as required by applicable law.

