MONTREAL, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bombardier Inc. (“Bombardier”) today announced that it has redeemed $500 million principal amount of its outstanding 7.50% Senior Notes due 2025 (the “Redemption Notes”) as set forth in the notice of partial redemption issued February 14, 2023.



Payment of the redemption price and surrender of the Redemption Notes for redemption are being made through the facilities of the Depository Trust Company in accordance with the applicable procedures of the Depository Trust Company.

"This debt repayment marks another important milestone in our deleveraging journey and demonstrates our continued commitment to strengthening our balance sheet. In the past 2 years, we have reduced total debt by more than $4.5 billion. This represents a 45% reduction in our debt since 2020 and translates into a significantly improved credit risk profile. The average maturity of our long-term debt is now 4.7 years and annual interest charges have been reduced by more than $330 million compared to 2020," said Bart Demosky, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Bombardier will provide further updates on its capital structure and strategic progress during its virtual Investor Day on March 23, 2023.

