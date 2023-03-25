Fort Lee, NJ, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. ( NVCT) ("Nuvectis" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology, today announced upcoming presentations for NXP800 and NXP900 at the upcoming 2023 American Association for Cancer Research Meeting (2023 AACR), taking place from April 14th to April 19th in Orlando, Florida. Presentation details are below:

Abstract Titles and Presenters Presentation Details NXP800 Inhibition of HSF1 demonstrates therapeutic efficacy in preclinical models of cholangiocarcinoma



Presenter: Danielle M. Carlson



Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester

Rochester, MN, Mayo Clinic Hospital-Rochester

Rochester, MN Session Title

Genomic and Epigenomic Profiles for Response Prediction



Session Type

Poster



Session Date / Time

April 17th, 9AM-12:30PM NXP800 Activation of the integrated stress response by the developmental HSF1 pathway inhibitor NXP800



Presenter: Marissa V. Powers



The Institute of Cancer Research

London, Sutton

United Kingdom Session Title

Late-Breaking Research: Experimental and Molecular Therapeutics 2



Session Type

Poster



Session Date / Time

April 18th, 1:30-5PM NXP900 In vivo studies demonstrate differences in target inhibition and anticancer efficacy between NXP900 and dasatinib in ovarian clear cell carcinoma model



Presenter: Saúl Navarro-Marchal



University of Edinburgh,

Edinburgh, United Kingdom Session Title

Tyrosine Kinase and Phosphatase Inhibitors 2



Session Type

Poster



Session Date / Time

April 18th, 9AM-12:30PM

About Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.

Nuvectis Pharma, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of innovative precision medicines for the treatment of serious conditions of unmet medical need in oncology. The Company is currently developing two drug candidates, NXP800 and NXP900. NXP800 is a clinical stage, oral small molecule currently in a Phase 1a study in patients with advanced solid tumors. NXP800 was granted Fast Track Designation by the United States Food and Drug Administration for the treatment of platinum-resistant, ARID1a-mutated, ovarian carcinoma. NXP900 is a novel, small molecule SRC/YES1 kinase inhibitor with an IND pending submission.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the federal securities laws, which statements are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Nuvectis Pharma, Inc.'s current expectations, estimates, and projections about future events and trends that we believe may affect our business, financial condition, results of operations, prospects, business strategy, and financial needs. The outcome of the events described in these forward-looking statements are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, assumptions, market and other conditions, and other factors that are difficult to predict and include statements regarding the preclinical data generated to date, and the clinical expectations for NXP800 and NXP900, including the timing for the completion and results of the Phase 1a study and commencement of the Phase 1b study for NXP800 and the IND submission and commencement of the Phase 1 program for NXP900, statements regarding NXP800's potential ability to become a therapeutic option for the treatment of ARID1a-mutated ovarian carcinoma and potentially other cancer indications, and NXP900’s potential to become a therapeutic treatment option for the treatment of non-small-cell lung cancer and metastatic castration resistant prostate cancer and potentially other cancer indications. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. These and other risks and uncertainties are subject to market and other conditions and described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in the 2021 Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"). However, these risks are not exhaustive and new risks and uncertainties emerge from time to time and it is not possible for us to predict all risks and uncertainties that could have an impact on the forward-looking statements contained in this press release or other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements contained in in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. We expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as may be required by law, and we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Company Contact

Ron Bentsur

Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President

201-614-3151

[email protected]

Media Relations Contact

Christopher M. Calabrese

LifeSci Advisors

Tel: 917-680-5608