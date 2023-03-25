Toronto, Canada, March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc. (the “Company”) ( VEDU), an education provider headquartered in Toronto, Canada, with marketing partners in China, today announced that the Company will cooperate with the John Hughes Institute to build a “Virtual Production and Education Training Center” in Toronto, creating Canada’s top virtual production and education brand.



The virtual production industry has become a global sensation, and the demand in specialized talent in this field has increased significantly. As a result, schools and training institutions that offer virtual production education and talent development programs have grown increasingly popular.

To meet the growing demand in visual production talents in Canada and North America, ensure the quality of education and the fulfillment of employment opportunities, as well as provide students with exceptional practical experiences in this field, the Company is joining forces with the John Hughes Institute, founded by Hollywood’s visual effects master and Oscar-winning filmmaker John Hughes, to build the “Virtual Production and Education Training Center” in the Visionary Education Group Building Complex ( 95 Moatfield drive, Toronto, Ontario). The center will employ highly talented and professional faculty members, employ state of the art technologies and equipment, and utilize our modern facilities to create Canada’s top virtual production education and training brand. This will serve to train more virtual production professionals in North America, providing professional services and conducting multi-faceted cooperation for students and industry corporations to meet the rapidly growing market demand. The center is scheduled to be put in use in July 2023, with a daily traffic capacity of up to 2000 students. VEDU plans to train thousands of students annually.

With this initiative, the Company is on track to launch its vocational education programs for film and media production, strategically integrating an eco-system of teaching, training practice and direct connection with the Hollywood production industry, promoting the development of North America and Canada’s film and animation industry, and supporting the continued growth of the local economy.

About Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc., headquartered in Toronto, ON, Canada, is a private education provider that offers high-quality education and industrial resources to students around the world. The Company aims to provide access to secondary, college, undergraduate and graduate and vocational education to students in Canada. Through technological innovations, that fulfill industrial standards, more people can learn, grow and succeed, to release their full career potential. As a fully integrated provider of educational programs and services in Canada, the Company has been serving, and will continue to serve, both Canadian and international students and contribute to the industry. For more information, visit the Company’s website at https://ir.visiongroupca.com/.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain statements made in this release are “forward looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. When used in this press release, the words “estimates,” “projected,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “forecasts,” “plans,” “intends,” “believes,” “seeks,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “future,” “propose” and variations of these words or similar expressions (or the negative versions of such words or expressions ) are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, are: the ability to manage growth; ability to identify and integrate other future acquisitions; ability to obtain additional financing in the future to fund capital expenditures; fluctuations in general economic and business conditions; costs or other factors adversely affecting our profitability; litigation involving patents, intellectual property, and other matters; potential changes in the legislative and regulatory environment; a pandemic or epidemic; and other factors listed in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F for the year ending March 31, 2022 and in other filings made by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law. Such information speaks only as of the date of this release.

For more information, please contact:

Visionary Education Technology Holdings Group Inc.

Investor Relations Department

Email: [email protected]

Ascent Investors Relations LLC

Tina Xiao

President

Phone: +1 917-609-0333

Email: [email protected]