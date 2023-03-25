Conduent Showcases Global Legal & Compliance Solutions at Legalweek

Conduent's end-to-end eDiscovery solutions, Viewpoint, Relativity, Managed Review and Post Incident Response, will be on exhibit in booth #3118

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 17, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Conduent Incorporated ( CNDT), a global technology-led business solutions and services company, will be onsite at Legalweek, March 20 – 23 at the New York Hilton Midtown. At the conference, legal professionals will explore technology, business and regulatory trends as well as talent drivers that impact the industry. Conduent will be showcasing its full suite of eDiscovery solutions, including Viewpoint, which improves efficiency in the fact-finding stage for legal discovery and investigations.

“Between litigation and cyber-incidences, companies and law firms are facing more challenges that require the ability to mine vast amounts of essential information from across the enterprise. We have applied advanced technology to our suite of discovery solutions to support legal and compliance teams,” said Sal Mancuso, Senior Director of eDiscovery Operations & Products at Conduent. “Conduent’s eDiscovery solutions quickly and efficiently process substantial amounts of information, helping streamline defensible processes, allowing our clients to focus on the more strategic elements of legal matters.”

Conduent’s technology solutions support a variety of eDiscovery needs, including digital forensic services and managed review, with the upside of controlling costs and streamlining workflow while delivering matter-critical information on a timely basis. Viewpoint, a centralized eDiscovery platform, helps legal teams manage litigations across the journey leveraging machine learning, Azure’s Named Entity Recognition and support for chat and message systems. Although each specific use case is different, Conduent clients have seen significant cost reduction.

In addition to Viewpoint, Conduent will be exhibiting and demonstrating their approach to managed document review and post-incident response.

For more information on Conduent’s global end-to-end eDiscovery solutions book a meeting or demo in advance or stop by booth #3118 to meet with Conduent’s team and discuss custom and standard solutions that help corporations and law firms control costs, streamline workflow, and zero in on what matters most.

About Conduent
Conduent delivers digital business solutions and services spanning the commercial, government and transportation spectrum – creating exceptional outcomes for its clients and the millions of people who count on them. Through a dedicated global team of approximately 60,000 associates, process expertise and advanced technologies, Conduent’s solutions and services digitally transform its clients’ operations to enhance customer experiences, improve performance, increase efficiencies and reduce costs. 80 percent of Fortune 100 companies and more than 600 government entities count on Conduent as a strategic partner. Conduent adds momentum to its clients’ missions in many ways including delivering 43 percent of nutrition assistance payments in the U.S., enabling 1.3 billion customer service interactions annually, empowering more than 11 million employees through HR services every year and processing nearly 12 million tolling transactions every day. Learn more at www.conduent.com.

