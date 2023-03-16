ALLEGIANT UNVEILS SPECIAL TOGETHER WE FLY LIVERY DEDICATED TO ITS EMPLOYEES

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 16, 2023

PUNTA GORDA, Fla., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) unveiled a special addition to its fleet this week: a one-of-a-kind livery designed by – and for – the airline's employees.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

The new design, displayed on the tail and fuselage of an Airbus A320, is one of only six Allegiant aircraft featuring a special livery.

It is not often that Allegiant alters its famous sunburst livery, CEO John Redmond told a crowd of employees during a ceremony at Punta Gorda Airport in Florida Tuesday. But the company wanted to honor employees in a very public and permanent way.

"We wanted to find a way to show the world that our employees are the lifeblood of Allegiant," Redmond said. "This new livery is more than just a coat of paint, it's a symbol of the collective strength and resilience of being Allegiant Proud. We hope it serves as a reminder of the incredible things our employees can accomplish when we work together."

The livery is not only dedicated to Allegiant employees; the design was inspired by them. Employees were asked to submit words describing what they loved about Allegiant. Dozens of their choices, including "bold," "amazing," "limitless" and more, adorn the aircraft's fuselage, surrounding Allegiant's motto of "Together we fly."

The aircraft will be based in Punta Gorda, a community that endured the full force of Hurricane Ian when it hit Southwest Florida in September.

"The dedication and fortitude shown by Allegiant employees during and after the onslaught of Hurricane Ian is truly remarkable," Redmond continued. "We are honored to unveil the Together We Fly livery and especially proud to have it live here at our Punta Gorda base."

Charlotte County, where Punta Gorda is located, is an important region in Allegiant's network. Millions of passengers have flown Allegiant since the airline started service at Punta Gorda in 2009. Last year, over 1.8 million passengers traveled to and from the area via the airline. Nearby, Allegiant is building Sunseeker Charlotte Harbor, its first resort hotel. It is scheduled to open later this year.

*PHOTOS HERE*

Allegiant – Together We FlyTM

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

Media Contact
Phone: 702-800-2020
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA44861&sd=2023-03-16 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-unveils-special-together-we-fly-livery-dedicated-to-its-employees-301774447.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA44861&Transmission_Id=202303161430PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA44861&DateId=20230316
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.