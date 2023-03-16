KIA NIRO IS THE "SUPREME WINNER" IN 2023 WOMEN'S WORLD CAR OF THE YEAR AWARDS

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2023

Niro Named the Overall Winner Among All Other Categories

IRVINE, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Niro has been named the 2023 Women's World Car of the Year. While the Niro initially earned the "Urban Car of the Year" award from the all-women association earlier this year, the jury panel ultimately recognized the Niro as the overall "Supreme Winner" among all other category winners.

"We are honored to be recognized by the journalists who make up the Women's World Car of the Year Awards association," said Steven Center, COO and EVP, Kia America. "The Niro offers the total package for car shoppers looking for a vehicle with its attractive styling, practical interior, desirable technology, and incredible value."

Beating out five other category winners, the Niro impressed the judges with its state-of-the-art electrified powertrain options wrapped in a sleek, aerodynamic, and technologically focused package. In its second generation, the Niro remains the only vehicle on the market available with three different electrified propulsion options.

"When I first saw the Niro, I was struck by its design. Kia has checked all the boxes and I appreciate that it offers different powertrains to address the varying needs of buyers from continent to continent," said Marta García, Executive President, Women's World Car of the Year. "The Kia Niro is a worthy winner of the Women's World Car of the Year. It's comfortable with advanced safety features and it's practical – it's one of those vehicles that can easily fit into one's lifestyle."

Created in 2009 by New Zealand automotive journalist Sandy Myhre, the Women's World Car of the Year is comprised exclusively of women, with 63 journalists spanning 43 continents. To determine the winner, a total of 59 vehicles were tested and evaluated on safety, quality, value, design, performance, and environmental impact, among other important factors based on the same principles that drivers consider when making a vehicle purchase.

