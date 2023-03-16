Northwest Pipe Company Announces Participation at the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference

11 hours ago
PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 16, 2023

VANCOUVER, Wash., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Pipe Company (NASDAQ: NWPX), an industry leader of engineered pipeline systems for water infrastructure, announced today that Scott Montross, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Aaron Wilkins, Chief Financial Officer, will participate in the Sidoti Small-Cap Virtual Conference on Thursday, March 23, 2023. Northwest Pipe is scheduled to present virtually at 12:15 p.m. ET on March 23rd and will participate in virtual meetings with investors throughout the day.

The presentation will be webcast live over the Internet, hosted on the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at https://investor.nwpipe.com/. In addition to the live webcast, a replay will be made available on the Company's website for 90 days following the event.

About Northwest Pipe Company

Founded in 1966, Northwest Pipe Company is a leading manufacturer for water-related infrastructure products. In addition to being the largest manufacturer of engineered steel water pipeline systems in North America, the Company manufactures high-quality precast and reinforced concrete products; water, wastewater, and stormwater equipment; steel casing pipe; bar-wrapped concrete cylinder pipe; and one of the largest offerings of pipeline system joints, fittings, and specialized components. Strategically positioned to meet growing water and wastewater infrastructure needs, Northwest Pipe Company provides solution-based products for a wide range of markets under the ParkUSA, Geneva Pipe and Precast, and Permalok® lines. The Company's diverse team is committed to quality and innovation while demonstrating the Company's core values of accountability, commitment, and teamwork. The Company is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington, and has 13 manufacturing facilities across North America. Please visit www.nwpipe.com for more information.

Contact:
Aaron Wilkins
Chief Financial Officer
Northwest Pipe Company
(360) 397-6294
[email protected]

Or

Addo Investor Relations
[email protected]

SOURCE Northwest Pipe Company

