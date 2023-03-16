JLO Jennifer Lopez for REVOLVE Shoe Launch

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023

LOS ANGELES, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JLO Jennifer Lopez, by global icon Jennifer Lopez, and REVOLVE, the trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, have partnered to launch an exclusive line of footwear. JLO Jennifer Lopez's collection for REVOLVE offers a fierce, must-have capsule that brings together Lopez's cult following and REVOLVE's loyal customers. The partnership is an exciting and natural next step for both brands to reach new audiences and provides consumers with a go-to destination to shop and discover this exclusive line of footwear for their next occasion.

JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ for REVOLVE will launch in three drops, starting with a 16 piece collection of sculptural heels ranging from chic metallics to gorgeous crystal embellishments and the perfect animal prints. The first drop includes a variety of sky-high platforms, knee-high boots, strappy sandals, and kitten heels in trending styles and materials including suede, leather, mesh, and satin that give the line an elevated and chic look.

At REVOLVE, collaborating with influential tastemakers in fashion and entertainment has been one of the keys to our success. Through these partnerships, we are able to provide our customers with exclusive products that they can only purchase from REVOLVE. Jennifer Lopez is a pop culture icon and an inspiration to millions of people all over the world, so there was no question of doing an exclusive collaboration with her line, JLO Jennifer Lopez. We're so excited to introduce the new line of footwear and collaborate with Jennifer Lopez. - Raissa Gerona, Revolve Chief Brand Officer

JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ for REVOLVE will debut online exclusively at REVOLVE.COM on March 16, 2023 with retail prices ranging from $145to $200.

ABOUT JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ
Founded in 2020, JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ was created with global icon Jennifer Lopez. The collection offers a range of show-stopping styles, at compelling price points, crafted under Jennifer's own design direction. Each JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ product is a promise—an affirmation of style, spirit and personal connection shared by Jennifer and her fans around the world. The JLO JENNIFER LOPEZ footwear collection is developed by internationally renowned footwear and accessory company Camuto Group.

About Revolve Group
Revolve Group (RVLV) is the next-generation fashion retailer for Millennial and Generation Z consumers. As a trusted premium lifestyle brand and a go-to online source for discovery and inspiration, we deliver an engaging customer experience from a vast, yet curated, offering of apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products. Our dynamic platform connects a deeply engaged community of millions of consumers, thousands of global fashion influencers, and more than 1,000 emerging, established, and owned brands.

We were founded in 2003 by our co-CEOs, Michael Mente and Mike Karanikolas. We sell merchandise through two complementary segments, REVOLVE and FWRD, that leverage one platform. Through REVOLVE, we offer an assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories, and beauty products from emerging established and owned brands. Through FWRD, we offer an assortment of curated and elevated iconic and emerging luxury brands. For more information, visit www.revolve.com.

