SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 16, 2023

SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The shareholders of TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL), a world leader in connectivity and sensors, elected Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, chairman of the board of directors of ENGIE S.A., and former chief executive officer and chairman of the executive committee of Solvay S.A, to TE's board of directors during the 2023 Annual General Meeting on March 15.

"We are very pleased to have Mr. Clamadieu join as a new director to TE's board," said TE Connectivity Chairman Tom Lynch. "He brings a range of valuable expertise to the board. He has held multiple global leadership positions, including as a two-time CEO of global chemicals companies, and has proven himself as an effective leader both in times of financial crisis and in growth. He has held numerous independent director and chairman roles with international companies across the aerospace, financial services, utilities, chemicals and industrial sectors which are relevant to TE Connectivity. Mr. Clamadieu has strong international business experience, making him a valuable asset to provide essential business guidance to the board and the company."

Mr. Clamadieu is chairman of the board of directors of ENGIE S.A., a French multinational utility company mainly active in the power and gas sectors, where he was first appointed in May 2018 and reelected in April 2022 for 4 years. From 2011 to 2019, Mr. Clamadieu served as chief executive officer and chairman of the executive committee of Solvay S.A., a Belgian multinational chemical company. In 1993, he joined the Rhône-Poulenc group where he held several management positions. Following the creation of Rhodia SA as a spin-off of the chemicals and polymers activities of Rhône-Poulenc, Mr. Clamadieu held a variety of leadership roles in the organization, including chairman and chief executive officer from 2008 to 2011. In September 2011, Rhodia was acquired by the Solvay Group. Between 1981 and 1993, he held various positions in the French Public Service. Mr. Clamadieu graduated from École Nationale Supérieure des Mines de Paris with an engineering degree. He is chief engineer of the Corps of Mines.

ABOUT TE CONNECTIVITY

TE Connectivity is a global industrial technology leader creating a safer, sustainable, productive and connected future. Our broad range of connectivity and sensor solutions, proven in the harshest environments, enable advancements in transportation, industrial applications, medical technology, energy, data communications and the home. With more than 85,000 employees, including over 8,000 engineers, working alongside customers in approximately 140 countries, TE ensures that EVERY CONNECTION COUNTS. Learn more at www.te.com and on LinkedIn, Facebook, WeChat and Twitter.

