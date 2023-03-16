GeminiBio Appoints Industry Veteran Cory Stevenson as Executive Chairman

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and Sacramento, Calif., March 16, 2023

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. and Sacramento, Calif., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gemini BioProducts Holding, Inc. ("GeminiBio" or the "Company"), a portfolio company of BelHealth Investment Partners, LLC ("BelHealth"), a Florida-based healthcare private equity firm, announced the appointment of Cory Stevenson as Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors.

Mr. Stevenson joined the Board of GeminiBio in 2022 and has been working closely with the GeminiBio management team as they prepare to complete a three-phase buildout that addresses the long-term capacity needs in the biopharma and cell/gene therapy marketplace. Previously, Mr. Stevenson served as President of the BioProduction Division of Thermo Fisher Scientific (

NYSE:TMO, Financial), a world leader in serving the biopharma sector, with annual revenue of more than $40 billion. During Cory's tenure, the BioProduction business grew from $200 million in revenues to over $2.5 billion annually.

Harold S. Blue, Managing Partner of BelHealth Investment Partners said, "We are fortunate to have Cory expand his role and guide our strategy at GeminiBio. Cory has been very helpful during the last year as a board member and I am excited that he will be taking a more active role. Also, given that Cory worked directly with GeminiBio's CEO, Brian Parker, while at Thermo Fisher, this was a natural fit."

Cory Stevenson, Executive Chairman of GeminiBio added, "I am delighted to expand my role at GeminiBio after working closely with Brian and the rest of the team since I joined the Board. With the completion of its 57,000-square-foot manufacturing facilities, GeminiBio is positioning itself as a vendor delivering much-needed critical solutions to the global biopharma industry. I am looking forward to this exciting next phase at GeminiBio."

About BelHealth Investment Partners

BelHealth Investment Partners, based in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, is a healthcare private equity firm focused on lower middle market companies. BelHealth has a unique combination of investing, executive management, and entrepreneurial experience. BelHealth acquires majority positions in entrepreneur-owned companies that it believes will benefit from its extensive operating and private equity investment expertise. For more information, visit www.belhealth.com.

About GeminiBio

Founded in 1985, GeminiBio serves the global biotechnology industry, from basic research to commercial production, with a focus on helping our customers accelerate the development of life enhancing biotherapeutics by streamlining and improving their cell culture and process liquid manufacturing workflows. The company's products are organized into two core verticals – Cell Culture Solutions and Process Liquid Solutions. Located in West Sacramento, California, GeminiBio has 57,000 square feet of cGMP manufacturing space that is segregated between animal origin free and animal component manufacturing. GeminiBio is an ISO 13485 certified, FDA registered Class 1 Medical Device Manufacturer, aligned with 21 CFR Part 820. For more information, visit www.geminibio.com.

BelHealth: Inder Tallur, [email protected]
GeminiBio: [email protected]

