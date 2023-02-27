PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement is being issued by Levi & Korsinsky, LLP:

To: All Persons or Entities who purchased Focus Financial Partners Inc. ("Focus" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: FOCS) stock prior to February 27, 2023 .

You are hereby notified that Levi & Korsinsky, LLP has commenced an investigation into the fairness of the acquisition of Focus by affiliates of Clayton, Dubilier & Rice, LLC ("CD&R") and Focus' largest stockholder, Stone Point Capital LLC ("Stone Point"). As a result of the merger, Focus stockholders are anticipated to receive only $53.00 per share in cash in exchange for each share of Focus. Stone Point will roll over its Class A common stock and Focus LLC Units and enjoy the fruits of the future success of the Company, while the former stockholders of Focus will receive a premium of only 5.57% to the last trading price before the announcement of the acquisition.

To learn more about the action and your rights, go to:

https://www.zlk.com/mna2/focus-financial-partners-inc-information-request-form

or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. either via email at [email protected] or by telephone at (212) 363-7500. There is no cost or obligation to you.

The Focus merger investigation concerns whether CD&R, Stone Point and the Board of Focus have harmed stockholders by agreeing to enter into this transaction and whether all material facts have been properly disclosed to stockholders.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, Connecticut, California, and Washington, D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise in prosecuting securities litigation involving financial fraud, representing investors throughout the nation in securities lawsuits and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. For more information, please feel free to contact any of the attorneys listed below. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

55 Broadway, Suite #427

New York, NY 10006

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/shareholder-alert-levi--korsinsky-llp-reminds-investors-of-an-investigation-into-the-fairness-of-the-acquisition-of-focus-financial-partners-inc-by-clayton-dubilier--rice-llc-301774466.html

SOURCE Levi & Korsinsky, LLP