Kelyniam Global Announces Record Sales of $3 million in 2022 Financial Statements

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CANTON, Conn., March 16, 2023

CANTON, Conn., March 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelyniam Global (OTC: KLYG), a maker of custom cranial implants, today announced results for its year ended December 31, 2022.

"2022 was the sixth year in a row that Kelyniam has meaningfully increased sales while successfully competing against much larger competitors," said Ross Bjella, Kelyniam's CEO. "Neurosurgeons rely on our ability to manufacture and ship PEEK custom cranial implants within 24 hours, a service level that none of our competitors can match. Hospital buyers appreciate the savings associated with our patented, fully integrated fixation system that eliminates the need for plates and requires fewer screws."

Financial highlights for the year ended December 31, 2022 and the same period in 2021 include:

  • Total revenue of $3,017,599 compared to $2,664,434, an increase of 13.2%
  • Operating income of $69,322 compared to $180,445
  • Net Loss of $97,560 compared to net income of $201,741

Operating income is not comparable to 2021 numbers because of PPP loan forgiveness. Net income in 2022 was affected by non-cash legacy stock award grants dating back to 2017. The complete financials can be found on the company's website at www.Kelyniam.com.

Events that significantly affected the year:

  • Significant investment in the infrastructure necessary to support growth and for compliance with regulatory requirements,
  • Execution of a distribution agreement for Fin-Ceramica's Customized Bone cranial implant
  • The addition of personnel to support sales and marketing

Bjella added, "Kelyniam's focus in 2023 and beyond is to invest in developing and licensing unique products for the neurosurgery market. Our intention is to leverage our knowledge of bringing high value medical devices to market and our expertise in custom and additive manufacturing."

Kelyniam Inc., specializes in the rapid production of custom prosthetics utilizing computer aided design and computer aided manufacturing of advanced medical grade polymers. The Company develops, manufactures, and distributes custom cranial and maxillo-facial implants for patients. Kelyniam works directly with surgeons, health systems and payors to improve clinical and cost-of-care outcomes. Kelyniam's web site address is www.Kelyniam.com.

As a cautionary note to investors, certain matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such matters involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including the following: changes in economic conditions; general competitive factors; the Company's ability to execute its service and product sales plans; changes in the status of ability to market products; and the risks described from time to time in the Company's SEC reports.

favicon.png?sn=NY45125&sd=2023-03-16 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kelyniam-global-announces-record-sales-of-3-million-in-2022-financial-statements-301774691.html

SOURCE Kelyniam Global, Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY45125&Transmission_Id=202303162035PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY45125&DateId=20230316
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.