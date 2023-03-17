CONEXPO CON/AGG 2023: XCMG Machinery Unveils Its New US Brand Strategy

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2023

  • The Company Announces Its New Global Slogan "Solid for Succeed"

LAS VEGAS, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XCMG Machinery (SHE: 000425; the "XCMG"), the world's third-largest construction machinery manufacturer, has released its new brand strategy for the US market at CONEXPO-CON/AGG 2023, which took place from March 14 to 18 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

CONEXPO_CON_AGG_2023_XCMG_Machinery_Unveils_Its_New_US.jpg

The company's new US strategy is spearheaded by a new global slogan, "Solid for Succeed" as well as a fresh company goal and philosophy. XCMG aims to employ the new strategy to forge a new culture within the company while embracing new trends targeting new market segments.

Under this new strategy for the US market, the company will focus on five main areas as the basis for success: internationalization, high-end products, customer service, green development, and intelligent development.

The final quadrant in XCMG's new strategy for the US market concerns the company's ambitions as an overall unit. XCMG strives to establish itself as an "Empowering Companion at Your Service," demonstrating its dedication to its customers while providing deep insights using its industry foresight. The company aims to serve all its clients as a collective unit that its customers can rely upon.

The new slogan, "Solid to Succeed," marks the company's commitment to act unrelentingly in its response to its clients, with the ultimate goal of zero downtime for them as an ultimate partner.

XCMG has also updated its mission to encompass "Responsiveness and Value." The company devotes itself to always being responsive, proactive, and constantly creating extraordinary value for customers from the perspectives of quality, services, and technology.

XCMG chose the new slogan as a means of demonstrating its global scale coupled with a dedication to localizing its operations. The forward-looking slogan also highlights how the company actively responds to all valuable technological trends as part of its mission to serve its customers effectively. Furthermore, the slogan showcases the company's customer-centric attitude and fast response to market needs in an environmentally responsible manner. The company will prioritize high-quality products and risk control as it looks to develop quickly as a world-class company.

On a global scale, the company's success to date is undeniable. In addition to being the world's third-largest construction machinery manufacturer, XCMG is the largest mobile crane maker in the world and has been China's largest original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for 34 years in a row. The company also injects 5% of its operating revenue each year into research and development, continuously pursuing innovation.

favicon.png?sn=CN45254&sd=2023-03-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/conexpo-conagg-2023-xcmg-machinery-unveils-its-new-us-brand-strategy-301774782.html

SOURCE XCMG Machinery

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN45254&Transmission_Id=202303170019PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN45254&DateId=20230317
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.