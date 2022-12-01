PR Newswire

NEW YORK, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jakubowitz Law announces that a securities fraud class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of shareholders of Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE: CS).

To receive updates on the lawsuit, fill out the form:

https://claimyourloss.com/securities/credit-suisse-group-ag-loss-submission-form-3/?id=37366&from=4

The lawsuit seeks to recover losses for shareholders who purchased Credit Suisse between December 1, 2022 and February 17, 2023.

Shareholders interested in acting as a lead plaintiff representing the class of wronged shareholders have until May 8, 2023 to petition the court. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

According to a filed complaint, Credit Suisse Group AG issued materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) contrary to representations made in December 2022 by Credit Suisse's Chairman, Axel P. Lehmann, the sharp increase in customer outflows Credit Suisse began experiencing in October 2022 remained ongoing; (ii) accordingly, Credit Suisse had downplayed the impact of the Company's recent series of quarterly losses and risk and compliance failures on liquidity and its ability to retain client funds; (iii) as a result, Credit Suisse had overstated the Company's financial position and/or prospects; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Jakubowitz Law is vigorous in pursuit of justice for shareholders who have been the victim of securities fraud. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

JAKUBOWITZ LAW

1140 Avenue of the Americas

9th Floor

New York, New York 10036

T: (628) 895-0423

F: (212) 537-5887

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cs-shareholder-alert-jakubowitz-law-reminds-credit-suisse-shareholders-of-a-lead-plaintiff-deadline-of-may-8-2023-301774672.html

SOURCE Jakubowitz Law