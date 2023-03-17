World's Biggest Chip Design Technology Users Event Reopens Live in Silicon Valley

PR Newswire

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 17, 2023

Semiconductor Industry Luminaries Will Share Perspectives on the Latest Chip and System Design Thinking as Synopsys SNUG Conference Returns In-person on March 29, 2023

Key Highlights:

  • SNUG Silicon Valley runs March 29 to 30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center, California, with around 2,000 live attendees expected.
  • The follow-on global SNUG roadshow is set to attract 12,000, making SNUG the world's most influential EDA technology users conference.
  • Synopsys Chair and CEO Aart de Geus will open the Silicon Valley event, sharing the company's latest thinking and product news.
  • The event is open to all Synopsys technology users.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) today announced the official countdown to the chip design sector's largest EDA user conference and the company's biggest global event of the year. The Synopsys Users Group (SNUG) Silicon Valley event celebrates its post-pandemic return in-person running from March 29 to 30 at the Santa Clara Convention Center with free entry for Synopsys technology users. Platinum sponsors include Arm, Amazon Web Services, GlobalFoundries, Microsoft Azure, Samsung Foundry and TSMC.

This year's keynote speakers include de Geus, who will unveil news about how Synopsys plans to boost the design capability of advanced semiconductor makers. Day 2 features François Piednoël, distinguished mSoC chief architect of Mercedes-Benz, as he reveals how his company is responding to the need for greater custom compute power to fuel new advanced driving features.

"SNUG has been setting the trend for the EDA industry globally due to the number and quality of user attendees and the huge range of topics covered," said Michael Sanie, SVP of Enterprise Marketing and Communication at Synopsys. "SNUG Silicon Valley starts the season and is followed by worldwide SNUGs featuring a slate of speakers from across our industry and beyond. Attendees get insight on the latest EDA trends and technologies, including how AI is accelerating time to market and quality of results, and how multi-die systems can revolutionize computing capability."

Over the span of two days, SNUG Silicon Valley 2023 will offer ideas, insight and inspiration around critical advancements and the latest semiconductor design technologies, including design and verification in the cloud, multi-die systems, IP, virtual prototyping and more. Attendees will also have an opportunity to choose from a broad range of peer-reviewed technical presentations, educational tracks, networking opportunities with Synopsys executives, hands-on tutorials and panel discussions.

Join other engineers to hear about the future of Smart Everything and how you can be part of the winning team using Synopsys' broadest and deepest portfolio of EDA and IP technology.

Registration Details and Additional Resources

About Synopsys
Synopsys, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNPS) is the Silicon to Software partner for innovative companies developing the electronic products and software applications we rely on every day. As an S&P 500 company, Synopsys has a long history of being a global leader in electronic design automation (EDA) and semiconductor IP and offers the industry's broadest portfolio of application security testing tools and services. Whether you're a system-on-chip (SoC) designer creating advanced semiconductors, or a software developer writing more secure, high-quality code, Synopsys has the solutions needed to deliver innovative products. Learn more at www.synopsys.com.

Editorial Contact:
Jim Brady
Synopsys, Inc.
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=SF45212&sd=2023-03-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/worlds-biggest-chip-design-technology-users-event-reopens-live-in-silicon-valley-301774752.html

SOURCE Synopsys, Inc.

