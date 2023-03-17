PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grounded People Apparel Inc. ("Grounded" or the "Company") (CSE: SHOE), an ethical shoe apparel company based in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada dedicated to reducing the harmful impact of the global fashion industry on the environment, is pleased to announce that the new Sao Paulo unisex shoe collection (the "Collection") is now available for purchase on groundedpeople.com.

The São Paulo unisex shoes are available in high-top and low-cut styles in black and khaki colours starting at US $219. As part of the Company's dedication towards sustainability and preservation of valuable natural resources (without sacrificing product quality, comfort, or style), the shoes feature extra-durable outsoles made from used car tires (black) or volcanized natural rubber (khaki) to provide improved comfort and traction, all-metal D hooks to provide reliability when consumers go to lace up, and 100% recycled cotton.

The Collection is backed by an industry-disrupting five-year warranty program (the "Warranty Program" or "Program") that will provide Grounded customers replacement shoes should any manufacturing defects arise. The Warranty Program is a testament to the confidence the Company has in its products and its commitment to establishing and maintaining a strong relationship with its customers.

"We are extremely excited and proud to officially debut our São Paulo unisex shoes to our customers. Our team put in months of hard work and dedication from R&D and product design to manufacturing, to ensure that the Collection sets a new standard for customer expectations," said Maximilian Justus, Grounded People's CEO. "We eagerly look forward to the shoe's reception and feedback from across Canada and the U.S. in the coming months, as well as the European market which we'll be entering this year. Our progress in the last year has been a stepping stone for what we aim to achieve and become, the leader in ethical fashion."

The Collection is named in recognition of Sao Paulo, Brazil, the state in which the shoes are manufactured. The Sao Paulo unisex shoe, like all Grounded People products, is made with recycled materials, and a portion of each sale will be donated to one of the Company's globally partnered charities through its LACES program (Learn to Achieve and Create Everlasting Sustainability).

To learn more, visit groundedpeople.com.

ABOUT GROUNDED PEOPLE APPAREL

Grounded People Apparel Inc. is a Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada based innovative apparel company focused on delivering high quality products to its customers that are 100% PeTA – APPROVED vegan. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of fair trade, sustainable and earth-conscious fashion. The Company's initial products, which launched in the fourth quarter of 2021, are its high-top and low-cut canvas sneakers, which are made from sustainable, ethically-sourced and produced materials, and are manufactured by fair-trade workers, in a 100% vegan manufacturing facility which is located in Brazil.

In addition to its commitment to a fashion industry that reduces waste and environmental impacts, the Company aims to create a meaningful positive impact on the world through its L.A.C.E.S. campaign. The L.A.C.E.S. campaign provides consumers an option to select a specific set of shoelaces to accompany their footwear purchase the colour of which is associated with one of the charities the Company has committed to support, whereby all profits from the sale of shoelaces will be donated correspondingly.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

"Maximilian Justus"

Maximilian Justus

Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Email: [email protected]

Telephone: 1-844-673-6753

The CSE has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release. Neither the CSE nor its Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY DISCLAIMER STATEMENT

This news release includes certain "forward-looking statements" under applicable Canadian securities legislation, including with respect to the social and financial objectives of the Company. Forward-looking statements are necessarily based upon several estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable, are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors which may cause the actual results and future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited to general business, economic, competitive, political, and social uncertainties, and uncertain capital markets. Readers are cautioned that actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-newly-launched-grounded-people-sao-paulo-collection-is-now-available-to-sustainable-fashion-lovers-in-the-us-and-canada-301774750.html

SOURCE Grounded People