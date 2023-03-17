Secoo Group: Officially Accesses OpenAI and ERNIE Bot, Luxury Goods Intelligent Marketing Scene Will Be More Accurate

11 hours ago
BEIJING, March 17, 2023

BEIJING, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, Secoo Group (NASDAQ: SECO), a leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform in Asia, announced that it has officially accessed the AIGC and ChatGPT technologies, and submitted an application for access to the multimodal GPT-4 launched by OpenAI. On February 14, Secoo Group became the first batch of ecological partners of Baidu ERNIE Bot. Today (March 17), it officially entered the experience and access stage.

Next, Secoo will combine the advantages of OpenAI's multimodal GPT-4 technology and the Chinese version of ChatGPT Baidu ERNIE Bot, and use its own powerful global supply chain advantages and the shopping needs of more than 50 million high-end registered users to achieve interactive dialogue similar to human beings. It will complete product recommendations, selling point explanations, discount promotions, and generate visual images and videos through AI robots, reducing the cost of "shopping guide explanation". Through the two platforms of OpenAI and ERNIE Bot, Secoo Group can accurately understand user needs, improve its intelligent marketing capabilities, explore more intelligent luxury goods marketing models, and make luxury goods intelligent marketing scenes more accurate.

On 6th February, SECOO Group announced that it would carry out in-depth research and development on AIGC and ChatGPT related technologies, realize interactive dialogue similar to real people through ChatGPT technology, further improve the richness of luxury related text and video content, commodity selling point description and other related content, and significantly improve the conversion rate. The current operation mode of luxury e-commerce has been profoundly, rapidly and completely changed with the rapid pace.

On February 14, SECOO Group (NASDAQ: SECO), Asia's leading online and offline boutique lifestyle platform, announced that it had joined the first batch of ecological partners of the ERNIE Bot developed by Baidu, the Chinese version of ChatGPT.

About SECOO Group, the world-famous luxury shopping service platform, the only NASDAQ-listed luxury e-commerce in China, with more than 50 million high-end registered users, the well-known online and offline high-quality lifestyle platform in Asia, including more than 100 international famous luxury brands to reach direct cooperation, and more than 3800 high-end brands to gather 400000 goods from around the world, including luxury goods trading, medieval second-hand trading. Meantime, it includes fashion show, identification, maintenance, fashion wear, beauty, 3C digital, food and wine, Chinese famous items, lifestyle goods, high-end hotel reservation and other businesses who are committed to three-dimensional presentation of the world's good things, high-end lifestyle to every user of SECOO. Give you the beauty of the world!

