Co-Diagnostics, Inc. to Host Booth at 10th Gene Quantification Event in Munich, Germany, March 20-22

Author's Avatar
11 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2023

Chair of Company's SAB, Dr. Carl Wittwer, to present on at-home PCR testing

SALT LAKE CITY, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Co-Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CODX) (the "Company" or "Co-Dx"), a molecular diagnostics company with a unique, patented platform for the development of molecular diagnostic tests, announced today that it will be hosting a booth at the 10th Gene Quantification Event held March 20-24 at the Technical University of Munich. Dr. Carl Wittwer, Chair of the Company's Scientific Advisory Board (SAB) will also be presenting at the event.

Co_Diagnostics_New_Logo_v1.jpg

Dr. Wittwer's presentation, titled "At-Home PCR Testing for SARS-CoV-2," will take place at 2:00 pm local time on March 20 in Lecture Hall 15, and is expected to discuss how the Company's upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home™* testing platform makes at-home testing for infectious disease diagnosis feasible, including the multiplexing capabilities of the device. Co-Dx recently announced the initiation of clinical evaluations for this at-home/POCT real-time PCR platform, which is subject to FDA review and is not currently for sale.

The focus topics for this year's Gene Quantification Event include SARS-CoV-2, liquid biopsy and CNA, multi-omics biomarkers and more, with an Industrial Exhibition presenting the latest molecular diagnostics, qPCR, digital-PCR and NGS services to an international audience. To learn more about the event, including in-person and virtual registration details, please visit https://www.gene-quantification.de/GQ2023/.

Attendees interested in learning more about the Company and its products, including its upcoming Co-Dx PCR Home platform, are invited to visit Booth 7 in the Industrial Exhibition.

*The Co-Dx PCR Home platform is subject to U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA") review and has not been cleared or approved for sale.

About Co-Diagnostics, Inc.:
Co-Diagnostics, Inc., a Utah corporation, is a molecular diagnostics company that develops, manufactures and markets a state-of-the-art diagnostics technology. The Company's technology is utilized for tests that are designed using the detection and/or analysis of nucleic acid molecules (DNA or RNA). The Company also uses its proprietary technology to design specific tests for its Co-Dx PCR Home™ platform and to locate genetic markers for use in applications other than infectious disease.

favicon.png?sn=LA45009&sd=2023-03-17 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/co-diagnostics-inc-to-host-booth-at-10th-gene-quantification-event-in-munich-germany-march-20-22-301774582.html

SOURCE Co-Diagnostics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA45009&Transmission_Id=202303170930PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA45009&DateId=20230317
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.