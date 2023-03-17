Food 4 Less/Foods Co to Host In-store and Virtual Hiring Events

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023

Grocer hiring for salaried and hourly roles in retail, supply chain and manufacturing

LOS ANGELES, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food 4 Less/Foods Co today announced it is seeking to hire new associates for roles in retail, supply chain and manufacturing with hiring events starting in March. Potential associates interested in pursuing positions in retail are invited to learn more at in-store weekly hiring events each Tuesday from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., running from March 17 to May 13. Those wishing to explore roles in supply chain or manufacturing are encouraged to participate in a virtual session offered April 4 and May 2 from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. EST.

"Whether you are looking for a new opportunity, have questions about a career at Food 4 Less or know you are interested in joining our team, we encourage everyone to participate in a hiring event," said LeAnne Romesburg, Director of Human Resources at Food 4 Less/Foods Co.

Hiring event participants can expect to meet a friendly Food 4 Less/Foods Co associate who can answer any questions they may have about a career in the grocery industry and take part in open interviews. Candidates should complete the online application at thekrogerco.com/careers in advance of the event and come prepared to be themselves.

The grocer offers resources, benefits, and training, to support and develop associates including:

  • Comprehensive wages & benefits packages;
  • Continued education & tuition reimbursement for both part-time and full-time associates;
  • Training & development;
  • Health & wellness resources to promote associate safety, health and well-being;
  • Perks & discounts, including flexible scheduling, discounts on groceries and more.

About Food 4 Less/Foods Co.

We are dedicated to our purpose: to Feed the Human Spirit™. Food 4 Less/Foods Co is more than 9,000 associates serving customers in 121 price-impact, warehouse-format supermarkets under the banners Food 4 Less in Southern California, Illinois, and Indiana, and Foods Co in Central and Northern California. From the company's headquarters in Los Angeles County, Food 4 Less is a recognized leader in community service and giving. The company supports Kroger's Zero Hunger | Zero Waste initiative aimed at ending hunger in our communities and eliminating waste within our company by the year 2025. Food 4 Less is a subsidiary of The Kroger Co., (NYSE:KR), one of the world's largest retailers, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. For more information about Food 4 Less/Foods Co, please visit our websites at www.food4less.com and www.foodsco.com.

SOURCE Food 4 Less/Foods Co

