Bioretec Ltd's Annual Report and Financial Statements 2022 are published

TAMPERE, Finland, March 17, 2023

TAMPERE, Finland, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bioretec Ltd has today published its 2022 Annual Report, Report by the Board of Directors, and Financial Statements. The publications are attached to this release and also available in Finnish and English on the company's website at www.bioretec.com/investors/investors-in-english/reports-and-presentations.

Further inquiries:

Timo Lehtonen, CEO, +358 50 433 8493
Johanna Salko, CFO, +358 40 754 8172

Certified advisor:
Nordic Certified Adviser AB, +46 70 551 67 29

Information about Bioretec

Bioretec is a globally operating Finnish medical device company that continues to pioneer the application of bioresorbable orthopedic implants. The company has built unique competencies in the biological interface of active implants to enhance bone growth and accelerate fracture healing after orthopedic surgery. The products developed and manufactured by Bioretec are used worldwide in approximately 40 countries. 

Bioretec is developing the new RemeOs™ product line based on a magnesium alloy and hybrid composite, introducing a new generation of strong bioresorbable materials for enhanced surgical outcomes. The RemeOs™ implants are resorbed and replaced by bone, eliminating the need for removal surgery while facilitating fracture healing. The combination has the potential to make titanium implants redundant and help clinics reach their Value-Based Healthcare targets while focusing on value for patients through efficient healthcare. The first RemeOs™ product market authorization is expected in the U.S. during April 2023 and in Europe during 2023. Bioretec is positioning itself to enter the addressable over USD 7 billion global orthopedic trauma market and to become a game changer in surgical possibilities.

Better healing – Better life. www.bioretec.com

SOURCE Bioretec

