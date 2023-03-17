Anthony Brew Named Chief Diversity Officer of TrueBlue

9 hours ago
TACOMA, Wash., March 17, 2023

TACOMA, Wash., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- TrueBlue is pleased to announce the recent promotion of Anthony Brew, Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, to his new role as Chief Diversity Officer.

Since joining TrueBlue in January 2021, Brew has been instrumental in helping advance the company's DE&I strategy to ensure that TrueBlue is a place where all employees can be their authentic selves. During his tenure, Brew has helped infuse greater support for DE&I at every step of the employee lifecycle and has led the expansion of the company's Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) to significantly strengthen TrueBlue's culture of inclusivity.

"Under Tony's leadership, we have made important strides in our commitment to DE&I and towards ensuring that TrueBlue is a place where all employees have the opportunity advance and thrive," said Steve Cooper, CEO of TrueBlue. "We are committed to doing more to strengthen DE&I at TrueBlue and, in his new role, Tony will be vital in building on our progress."

Prior to joining TrueBlue in 2021, Brew spent more than 20 years building successful DE&I and operations programs in the services industry through effective change management and highly accountable stakeholder partnerships.

About TrueBlue

TrueBlue (NYSE: TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions that help clients achieve business growth and improve productivity. In 2022, TrueBlue served 84,000 clients and connected approximately 611,000 people to work. Its PeopleReady segment offers on-demand, industrial staffing; PeopleManagement offers contingent, on-site industrial staffing and commercial driver services; and PeopleScout offers recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and managed service provider (MSP) solutions to a wide variety of industries. Learn more at www.trueblue.com.

SOURCE TrueBlue

