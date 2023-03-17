OLD REPUBLIC ANNOUNCES THE ADDITION OF J. ERIC SMITH TO THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Author's Avatar
9 hours ago
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023

CHICAGO, March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) today announced J. Eric Smith (65) has joined its Board of Directors as of March 17, 2023. He has concurrently been appointed to the Board's Compensation and Governance and Nominating Committees, as well as to the Directorship of ORI's major regulated insurance company subsidiaries.

Prior to his retirement, Mr. Smith served as President and Chief Executive Officer of Swiss Re Americas and was a member of Swiss Re's Group Executive Committee. Further, he was previously President of USAA Life Insurance Co and President of Allstate Financial Services. In making the announcement, Spencer LeRoy, Chairman of the Board, noted "our Company will benefit greatly from J. Eric Smith's insurance, reinsurance, and executive management experience and we are most grateful and pleased with his acceptance to join us."

Including J. Eric Smith, ORI has added seven new, highly qualified individuals to ORI and its major regulated insurance company subsidiaries' Board of Directors in the last 5 years. In the same time frame, five Directors have departed from the Board. ORI continues to make significant progress to provide greater diversity of talents, profession, and other backgrounds to the Board.

About Old Republic

Chicago-based Old Republic International Corporation is one of the nation's 50 largest shareholder-owned insurance businesses. It is a member of the Fortune 500 listing of America's largest companies. The Company is organized as an insurance holding company whose subsidiaries actively market, underwrite, and provide risk management services for a wide variety of coverages mostly in the general and title insurance fields. Old Republic's general insurance business ranks among the nation's 50 largest, while its title insurance business is the third largest in its industry.

At Old Republic:

At Financial Relations Board:

Craig R. Smiddy, President and CEO

Analysts/Investors: Joe Calabrese 212/827-3772

For Old Republic's latest news releases and other corporate documents:

Please visit us at www.oldrepublic.com




Alternatively, please write or call: Investor Relations

Old Republic International Corporation

307 North Michigan Avenue, Chicago, IL 60601

(312) 346-8100

favicon.png?sn=NY45512&sd=2023-03-17 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/old-republic-announces-the-addition-of-j-eric-smith-to-the-board-of-directors-301775162.html

SOURCE Old Republic International Corporation

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY45512&Transmission_Id=202303171300PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY45512&DateId=20230317
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)
Author's Avatar
WRITTEN BY

Request A Demo

Learn more about GuruFocus' key features, including All-In-One Screener, backtesting, 30-year financial, stock summary page, guru trades, insider trades, excel Add-in, google sheets and much more.

GuruFocus Screeners

Related Articles

Research Tools
All-In-One Screener Stock Ideas Stock List Guru List Guru Real-Time Picks Insider List Insider Trades Economic Indicators Sector & Industry Performance DCF Calculator Discussion Board
Product
Pricing Plans Excel Add-In Google Sheets Add-on Data API Stock Comparison Table Manual of Stocks Mobile App 中文
Education
Financial Glossary Tutorials FAQ Schedule Free Session Buffett Indicator Shiller P/E Yield Curve Today Global Market Valuation Buffett Assets Allocation
Company
About GuruFocus Career Contact Us ETF ADV Part 2A ADV Part 2B ADV Part 3 Advertise Site Map Term of Use Privacy Policy Referral Program Partner Program
Follow Us
Disclaimers
GuruFocus.com is not operated by a broker or a dealer. It has an affiliated registered investment adviser, which serves as the subadviser to an exchange traded fund. This investment adviser does not provide advice to individual investors. Under no circumstances does any information posted on GuruFocus.com represent a recommendation to buy or sell a security. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The individuals or entities selected as "gurus" may buy and sell securities before and after any particular article and report and information herein is published, with respect to the securities discussed in any article and report posted herein. Gurus may be added or dropped from the GuruFocus site at any time. In no event shall GuruFocus.com be liable to any member, guest or third party for any damages of any kind arising out of the use of any content or other material published or available on GuruFocus.com, or relating to the use of, or inability to use, GuruFocus.com or any content, including, without limitation, any investment losses, lost profits, lost opportunity, special, incidental, indirect, consequential or punitive damages. Past performance is a poor indicator of future performance. The information on this site, and in its related newsletters, is not intended to be, nor does it constitute investment advice or recommendations. The information on this site is in no way guaranteed for completeness, accuracy or in any other way. The gurus listed in this website are not affiliated with GuruFocus.com, LLC. Stock quotes provided by InterActive Data. Fundamental company data provided by Morningstar, updated daily.
© 2004-2023 GuruFocus.com, LLC. All Rights Reserved.