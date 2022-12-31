Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces 2022 Year-End Financial Results

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 17, 2023

MINNETONKA, Minn., March 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Electro-Sensors, Inc. (NASDAQ: ELSE), a leading global provider of machine monitoring sensors and hazard monitoring systems, today announced financial results for the year ended December 31, 2022.

  • Record annual revenue of $9.0 million, up 4.9% over prior year
  • Gross Margin of 53.6%
  • Cash and investments of $9.7 million

Table in thousands, except per share data



FY22


FY21


Change

Net Sales


$

9,029


$

8,607


4.9

%

Gross Margin



53.6

%


54.3

%

(70)

bps

Operating Income (Loss)


$

(37)


$

441


(108.4)

%

Operating Income (Loss) Margin



(0.5)

%


5.0

%

(550)

bps

Income Before Income Taxes


$

72


$

459


(84.3)

%

Earnings Per Share (diluted)


$

0.03


$

.12


(75.0)

%

Net sales during 2022 increased 4.9% to $9,029,000 from $8,607,000 in the prior year. Sales growth for the year was driven primarily by increased domestic sales for agricultural and industrial automation applications.

"We are pleased to report record annual revenue for 2022," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Our growth was driven by increased sales of both our traditional wired sensor products and our HazardPROTM wireless monitoring systems."

Klenk continued, "While significant supply chain disruptions continued during the year, our team did an excellent job addressing these challenges to deliver strong results."

A full analysis of results for the year ended December 31, 2022 is available in the Company's Form 10-K, which is available on the Company's website at www.electro-sensors.com or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at www.sec.gov.

Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Statements of Income

For the Years Ended December 31, 2022 and 2021 (in thousands except share and per share amounts)



Years Ended December 31,



2022


2021


Net sales

$

9,029


$

8,607


Cost of goods sold


4,188



3,930


Gross profit


4,841



4,677









Operating expenses


4,878



4,236









Operating income (loss)


(37)



441










Non-operating income, net


109



18









Income before income taxes


72



459









Income tax expense (benefit)


(28)



49









Net income

$

100


$

410









Earnings per share – diluted

$

0.03


$

0.12


Average shares outstanding - diluted


3,432,843



3,444,939











Electro-Sensors, Inc.

Balance Sheets

December 31, 2022 and 2021

(in thousands)



December 31



2022


2021


Assets












Current Assets







Cash and investments

$

9,682


$

9,769


Trade receivables, net


1,161



1,005


Inventories


1,745



1,663


Other current assets


225



191


Total current assets


12,813



12,628









Deferred income tax asset


256



208


Intangible assets, net


0



38


Property and equipment, net


975



1,017


Total assets

$

14,044


$

13,891









Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity














Current Liabilities







Current maturity of financing lease

$

6


$

6


Accounts payable and accrued expenses


624



691


Total current liabilities


630



697









Long-term liabilities







Financing lease, net of current maturities


0



6


Total long-term liabilities


0



6









Stockholders' equity







Common stock


342



339


Additional paid-in capital


2,163



2,041


Retained earnings


10,908



10,808


Other comprehensive gain


1



0


Total stockholders' equity


13,414



13,188









Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

14,044


$

13,891


2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders

Our Annual Meeting will be held via live webcast on April 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM Central Time at www.virtualshareholdermeeting.com/ELSE2023. Please retain a copy of the 16 digit Control Number that is printed on your proxy card as you will need it to enter the Annual Meeting as a verified shareholder. Shareholders will be able to vote in this virtual meeting as if they were attending an in-person meeting. Shareholders may submit questions prior to the start of the meeting at https://www.electro-sensors.com/about/investor-info under Investor Contact - Email Gloria.

About Electro-Sensors

Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward−looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

