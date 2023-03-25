Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. Reports Fiscal Year 2022 Results

7 hours ago
Article's Main Image

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / March 17, 2023 / Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. ("Standard") (

OTCQX:SPFX, Financial) this week released its financial results for its fiscal year 2022 ended December 31, 2022 on its Form 10-K filed with the SEC.

"We are very pleased with our results throughout this year's turbulent macroeconomic environment", said William Koppelmann, CEO of Standard. "We have grown our loan portfolio in this rising rate economy, indicating our Company's resilience. We are proud to provide an excellent level of service to our customers while remaining lean in our operations."

Fiscal Year 2022 Financial Highlights

  • Revenue. Total revenue exceeded $8.1 million, an increase of 6.4% from fiscal year 2021.
  • Loan Originations. Total loan originations reached over $115 million during fiscal year 2022, an increase of 5.5% from fiscal year 2021.
  • Earnings per Share. Basic earnings per share were $0.25 based on weighted-average common shares outstanding during the year. Diluted earnings per share were $0.21 based on weighted-average common shares outstanding during the year.
  • Preferred Dividends. Dividends on preferred stock for the fourth quarter of 2022 were declared and paid timely in January 2023.
  • Return on Equity. The Company achieved a return on equity of 18.3% for fiscal year 2022.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including but not limited to, statements regarding our outlook for the remainder of 2022. You can identify forward-looking statements by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. These statements may include words such as "anticipate", "estimate", "expect", "project", "plan", "intend", "target", "aim", "believe", "may", "will", "should", "becoming", "look forward", "could", "can have", "likely", "are confident", "outlook", and other words and terms of similar meaning in connection with any discussion of the timing or nature of future operating or financial performance or other events. Forward-looking statements give our current expectations and projections relating to our financial condition; macroeconomic factors; plans; objectives; product development; growth opportunities; assumptions; risks; future performance; business; and any investments; and results of operations, including revenue, and net income. Neither we nor any other person assumes responsibility for the accuracy and completeness of any of these forward-looking statements. Standard undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as otherwise required by law.

All forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from those that we expected. More information about factors that could affect our results of operations and risks and uncertainties are provided in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, copies of which may be obtained by visiting our investor relations website at www.standardpremiuminvestors.com or the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, our ability to sustain our growth rates; the effectiveness of our credit decisioning models and risk management efforts; overall economic conditions, including interest rate changes; geopolitical events, such as the Russia-Ukraine conflict; disruptions in the credit markets; our ability to retain existing, and attract new, bank partners and lenders; our ability to access sufficient loan funding; and our ability to operate successfully in a highly-regulated industry.

About Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.

Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc. is an insurance premium finance company providing insurance premium financing solutions to businesses and individuals. With over 200 collective years of insurance premium finance experience, Standard Premium Finance is best positioned to consult and assist our valued partner agents and client base on every aspect of their insurance premium financing. Standard is an industry-leading premium finance company with annual loan originations of approximately $120 million with loans ranging from $500 to over $500,000.

For more information, please contact Media Relations at [email protected].

SOURCE: Standard Premium Finance Holdings, Inc.



