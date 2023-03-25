argenx Announces Annual General Meeting of Shareholders on May 2, 2023

March 17, 2023

Amsterdam, the Netherlands – argenx SE (Euronext & ARGX), a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases, today announced that an Annual General Meeting of shareholders will be held at 12:00 PM CET on Tuesday, May 2, 2023 at Hilton Amsterdam Schiphol at Schiphol Boulevard 701, 1118 BN Schiphol, the Netherlands.

The shareholders and all other persons with meeting rights are invited to attend the Annual General Meeting of shareholders. The formal notice of convocation (including information on attending the meeting in person or by proxy, requirements for notification and registration for the meeting and regarding the e-voting system) is available on the argenx website www.argenx.com and on www.abnamro.com/evoting.

The company’s annual report for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 is now available on its website www.argenx.com/investors/financial-reports.

Agenda
The agenda includes the discussion and adoption of the annual accounts for the 2022 financial year, an advisory vote on the company’s 2022 remuneration report, the discharge of the directors for their duties performed in 2022, the proposal to re-appoint Mr. Don deBethizy to the Board of Directors for a period of two years, renewal of the authorization of the Board of Directors to issue shares and to limit or exclude pre-emptive rights in relation thereto, the proposal to appoint Deloitte Accountants B.V. as the company’s external auditor for the 2023 financial year.

The full agenda for the meeting as well as all ancillary documents relevant for the meeting are available via the argenx website and are also available for inspection at the argenx offices. A free copy thereof may also be obtained by e-mailing [email protected] argenx would like to encourage shareholders to use the voting by (electronic) proxy option as referred to in the convocation.

About argenx
argenx is a global immunology company committed to improving the lives of people suffering from severe autoimmune diseases. Partnering with leading academic researchers through its Immunology Innovation Program (IIP), argenx aims to translate immunology breakthroughs into a world-class portfolio of novel antibody-based medicines. argenx developed and is commercializing the first-and-only approved neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn) blocker in the U.S., Japan, the EU and the UK. The Company is evaluating efgartigimod in multiple serious autoimmune diseases and advancing several earlier stage experimental medicines within its therapeutic franchises. For more information, visit www.argenx.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Instagram.

For further information, please contact:

Media:
Erin Murphy
[email protected]

Investors:
Beth DelGiacco
[email protected]

