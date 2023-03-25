Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. (NYSE: HLX) announced today that it will participate in the Piper Sandler 23rd Annual Energy Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada at the Waldorf Astoria on Tuesday, March 21 and Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

Any investor presentation provided during the conference will be publicly available and may be accessed on the “For the Investor” page of Helix’s website, www.helixesg.com.

About Helix

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., headquartered in Houston, Texas, is an international offshore energy services company that provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry, with a focus on well intervention, robotics and full-field decommissioning operations. Our services are centered on a three-legged business model well positioned to facilitate global energy transition by maximizing production of remaining oil and gas reserves, supporting renewable energy developments and decommissioning end-of-life oil and gas fields. For more information about Helix, please visit our website at www.helixesg.com.

